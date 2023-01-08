Maui News

Water shutdown planned in part of West Molokaʻi

January 8, 2023, 9:36 AM HST
DHHL Hoʻolehua Water System Repair.

Ho’olehua Hawaiian Homestead residents in West Molokai are advised to conserve water before Jan. 17 and 18, when their water system will be shutdown.

Water will be shut down from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Jan. 17 and 18 at the Ho’olehua Hawaiian Homesteads system while improvements are made.

The temporary water service interruption is part of the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ $37 million capital improvement project to upgrade Molokaʻi’s 80-year-old Hoʻolehua Water System.

DHHL maintains four water systems statewide. Those water service areas are in Anahola in Kauaʻi; Hoʻolehua and Kalamaula on Molokaʻi, and Kawaihae and Puʻukapu on Hawaiʻi Island.

For more information, call 808-620-9500.

