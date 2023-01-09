Maui News

Forecast of XL surf prompts advisory from County of Maui

January 9, 2023, 6:51 PM HST
* Updated January 9, 6:53 PM
Marine Graphical Composite Forecast Map for Central North and South Pacific. PC: NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service forecast for an extra large north-northwest swell, has County officials on Maui urging residents and businesses along exposed shorelines to take necessary precautions ahead of the event.

The NWS forecast calls for swell to impact the state starting Tuesday night before peaking on Wednesday with possible 40- 50-foot surf and occasional larger sets.

The NWS calls it the largest winter swell of the season thus far. After its peak, the swell will veer more northerly Wednesday night through rest of the week, according to the NWS.

“Expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways. Significant harbor surges will also be possible along select north and west facing harbors. High Surf Warnings for most north and west facing shores should be posted on Tuesday,” according to the agency’s forecast discussion.

Impacts are expected along north and west facing shores.

The County of Maui’s Emergency Management Agency will be monitoring conditions.

The public is advised to take precautionary measures and avoid hazardous areas facing impacts by caused by the swell.

Updates will be available at the Maui Emergency Management website and on the County of Maui Facebook page. Forecast updates from the National Weather Service are available online.

