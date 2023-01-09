Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 6-8 8-12 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 11:07 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:09 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:30 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:54 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 11:38 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 03:47 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A NW (320 degrees) swell will peak today and hold through tonight. Surf along exposed north and west-facing shores will be near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through tonight, but is expected to remain just below that threshold. A much larger NNW (330 degrees) swell is forecast to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday with surf likely surpassing High Surf Warning level through Thursday. A series of very small, medium to long-period S (190 degrees) swells may provide some small bumps in south shore surf through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small except for a brief boost on Wednesday with the increase in trades.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.