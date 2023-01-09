Maui Surf Forecast for January 09, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|6-8
|8-12
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|Weather
|Mostly sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:01 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
|
|Weather
|Sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Light and variable winds.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:01 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A NW (320 degrees) swell will peak today and hold through tonight. Surf along exposed north and west-facing shores will be near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through tonight, but is expected to remain just below that threshold. A much larger NNW (330 degrees) swell is forecast to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday with surf likely surpassing High Surf Warning level through Thursday. A series of very small, medium to long-period S (190 degrees) swells may provide some small bumps in south shore surf through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small except for a brief boost on Wednesday with the increase in trades.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com