Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
6-8
8-12 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 11:07 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:01 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

                            evening, becoming light and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:30 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 04:54 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 11:38 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 03:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A NW (320 degrees) swell will peak today and hold through tonight. Surf along exposed north and west-facing shores will be near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through tonight, but is expected to remain just below that threshold. A much larger NNW (330 degrees) swell is forecast to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday with surf likely surpassing High Surf Warning level through Thursday. A series of very small, medium to long-period S (190 degrees) swells may provide some small bumps in south shore surf through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small except for a brief boost on Wednesday with the increase in trades. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
