PC: courtesy

Charter Communications, Inc. announced today the opening of a new Spectrum Store in Kīhei.

The store gives consumers in the Kīhei area a convenient option for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet®, TV, mobile or voice services.

“Our Spectrum store’s team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected,” said Pattie Eliason, Senior Vice President, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “Our new store in Kīhei is a convenient and safe environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Spectrum store at 291 Piʻikea Ave. Ste. 12-123 and 124 is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.