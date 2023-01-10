Seaside Reef prior to surfing in Heat 1 at the 2022 Sambazon World Junior Championships on Jan. 9, 2023 in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Kenny Morris/World Surf League)

The world’s best 20-and-under men and women surfers made their Opening Round debuts Monday at the World Surf League SAMBAZON World Junior Championships Hosted by Best Western at Seaside Reef in San Diego, Calif.

The battle toward the 2022 World Junior Champion titles opened with excellent, four-to-six-foot conditions as the competition got underway.

Jackson Bunch of Maui, Hawaiʻi surfs in Heat 2 of Round 24 at the 2022 Sambazon World Junior Championships on Jan. 9, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kenny Morris/World Surf League)

Both Maui contenders debuted in strong form, with Jackson Bunch and Eli Hanneman each notching Opening Round heat wins, according to the WSL.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hanneman’s backhand flair garnered a near-excellent 7.50 and 15.17 – both a men’s Opening Round best. Bunch used his forehand attack to accrue a 13.63 heat total (out of a possible 20).

Eli Hanneman of Maui, Hawaiʻi surfs in Heat 6 of Round 24 at the 2022 Sambazon World Junior Championships on Jan. 9, 2023 at San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Kenny Morris/World Surf League)

“I just wanted to go out there and show what I could do,” said Hanneman. “I’ve been working really hard, especially when it comes to contests, after being on the Challenger (Series) all year. I learned so much, it’s crazy. At first, it was a negative experience, and in the end, it turned out to be a lot of positives, so I’m hoping to show more of what I can do this year,” he old the WSL.

Seaside Reef prior to surfing in Heat 1 of the 2022 Sambazon World Junior Championships on Jan. 9, 2023 in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Kenny Morris/World Surf League)

The competition has been called OFF today, Tuesday, Jan. 10, due to rain and onshore wind. Event organizers will reconvene Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 a.m. PST (5:30 a.m. HST) for a possible 8 a.m. PST (6 a.m. HST) start.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

Men’s Opening Round Results:

Heat 1: Kauli Vaast (FRA) 11.60 DEF. Ryan Kainalo (BRA) 9.90, Tenshi Iwami (JPN) 7.40

Heat 2: Jackson Bunch (HAW) 13.63 DEF. Brodi Sale (HAW) 11.83, Saxon Reber (AUS) 9.83

Heat 3: Taro Watanabe (USA) 11.73 DEF. Tide-Lee Ireland (RSA) 8.00, Jett Schilling (USA) 6.77

Heat 4: Jarvis Earle (AUS) 10.73 DEF. Joel Vaughan (AUS) 8.03, Bitor Garitaonandia (EUK) 6.44

Heat 5: Levi Slawson (USA) 12.33 DEF. Adur Amatriain (EUK) 11.26, Noa Dupouy (FRA) 7.53

Heat 6: Eli Hanneman (HAW) 15.17 DEF. Alan Cleland (MEX) 11.30, Tommy Coleman (USA) 10.23

Heat 7: Cauã Costa (BRA) 12.20 DEF. Lennox Chell (AUS) 11.33, Kade Matson (USA) 7.53

Heat 8: Oscar Berry (AUS) 11.50 DEF. Luke Thompson (RSA) 11.16, Kian Martin (SWE) 11.16

Upcoming Men’s Elimination Round Matchups:

Heat 1: Joel Vaughan (AUS) vs. Saxon Reber (AUS)

Heat 2: Alan Cleland (MEX) vs. Lennox Chell (AUS)

Heat 3: Jett Schilling (USA) vs. Tenshi Iwami (JPN)

Heat 4: Kade Matson (USA) vs. Kian Martin (SWE)

Heat 5: Brodi Sale (HAW) vs. Noa Dupouy (FRA)

Heat 6: Luke Thompson (RSA) vs. Bitor Garitaonandia (EUK)

Heat 7: Adur Amatriain (EUK) vs. Tommy Coleman (USA)

Heat 8: Ryan Kainalo (BRA) vs. Tide-Lee Ireland (RSA)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Women’s Opening Round Results:

Heat 1: Ellie Harrison (AUS) 11.66 DEF. Kirra Pinkerton (USA) 7.37, Gemma Hanafey (RSA) 3.27

Heat 2: Sawyer Lindblad (USA) 13.33 DEF. Sierra Kerr (AUS) 9.16, Rubiana Brownell (CRC) 5.16

Heat 3: Alyssa Spencer (USA) 12.66 DEF. Puamakamae DeSoto (HAW) 9.57, Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN) 9.46

Heat 4: Erin Brooks (CAN) 11.50 DEF. Luana Silva (BRA) 11.40, Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK) 11.04

Heat 5: Sol Aguirre (PER) 12.40 DEF. Anon Matsuoka (JPN) 9.43, Zahli Kelly (AUS) 8.93

Heat 6: Aelan Vaast (FRA) 12.50 DEF. Eweleiula Wong (HAW) 10.17, Daniella Rosas (PER) 10.17

Heat 7: Laura Raupp (BRA) 8.16 DEF. Rachel Presti (DEU) 6.86, Louise Lepront (RSA) 6.10

Heat 8: Francisca Veselko (PRT) 13.67 DEF. Ella McCaffray (USA) 10.43, Sara Wakita (JPN) 8.14

Upcoming Women’s Elimination Round Match Ups:

Heat 1: Luana Silva (BRA) vs. Nanaho Tsuzuki (JPN)

Heat 2: Rachel Presti (DEU) vs. Louise Lepront (RSA)

Heat 3: Kirra Pinkerton (USA) vs. Rubiana Brownell (CRC)

Heat 4: Sara Wakita (JPN) vs. Ella McCaffray (USA)

Heat 5: Zahli Kelly (AUS) vs. Gemma Hanafey (RSA)

Heat 6: Eweleiula Wong (HAW) vs. Janire Gonzalez Etxabarri (EUK)

Heat 7: Daniella Rosas (PER) vs. Anon Matsuoka (JPN)

Heat 8: Sierra Kerr (AUS) vs. Puamakamae DeSoto (HAW)

WATCH LIVE

The SAMBAZON World Junior Championships Hosted by Best Western will open on January 9 and hold a competition window through January 15, 2023. Once called ON, the event will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL’s YouTube channel, and the free WSL app. Also, check local listings for coverage from the WSL’s broadcast partners.