PC: Jonathan Russel / JBR Media























In one of the priciest sales in Maui history, a Mākena mansion overlooking the ocean was purchased for $32.76 million Friday.

The 7,400-square-foot home known as “Mākena Modern” at 4572 Mākena Road was the highest listed property sale recorded on Maui, according to listing agent Chelsea Dimin of Compass. Other top-dollar property sales were done off the market and not posted on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS).

The Oct. 3 listing went into contract in just under a month, and the escrow period was 67 days. Dimin said the buyer paid cash.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“When homes on Maui have a unique style, unobstructed ocean views and are in a private yet convenient location, they will sell quickly,” Dimin said Monday. “4572 Mākena Road has it all, which is why it went under contract in just 27 days.”

Mākena Modern was built in 2010 on just more than a half-acre of oceanfront land. It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, along with two swimming pools, two spas, cold plunge pool, dry sauna, steam room and fitness room. A 1,507-square-foot rooftop deck has a jacuzzi.

Designed by Maui architect Rick Ryniak, the contemporary home draws on influences ranging from Bauhaus to American architectural icon Richard Meier, according to a Maui Nō Ka ʻOi Magazine article.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Clean lines, curbed glass and white walls create an “artful elegance,” Dimin said in an earlier Maui Now article.

“This is the most contemporary style property with Modernism architecture on Maui,” she said. “There simply is not anything like it that combines a modern design with the earthy experience of expansive ocean views and the West Maui mountains from almost every room.”

The sellers are Sass and Eta Somekh.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The buyer’s agent is Paul Ferrall of Coldwell Banker Island Properties. The buyer was not disclosed.

Fidelity National Title Maui said the highest recorded home sales for 2022 are the following: