Maui Youth & Family Services is hold a car wash fundraiser on Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon at Ohana Fuels, 85 S. Wakea Ave., in Kahului.

The suggested donation is $10 per car, with cash and checks accepted.

Funds raised will benefit Maui Youth & Family Services programs, including mental health and substance abuse treatment, emergency shelter, therapeutic foster homes, outreach and advocacy, and substance use prevention programs.

The car wash is in partnership with Ohana Fuels as part of their “Fuel up. Do good,” program, designed to support organizations and missions important to its customers.

Maui Youth & Family Services provides a comprehensive continuum of care for adolescents on Maui dealing with mental health and substance use issues. Learn more at 808-579-8414 or www.mbhr.org

If you can’t make the fundraiser, but would like to support youth programs, you can donate here.