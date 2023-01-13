Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 18-24 15-20 12-16 12-16 West Facing 6-8 7-10 5-7 5-7 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 06:05 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 01:21 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:03 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.1 feet 07:24 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:44 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 06:27 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 02:06 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large north swell is on the downward trend today although still in High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria. Large surf will persist for most north and west facing shores through the weekend as another powerful long period northwest (310 degrees) swell is expected to rise Saturday and hold through Sunday. Surf for east facing shores will remain small except areas exposed to the north swell which may see some wrap through Saturday. After this long-lived swell eases, surf heights early next week looks to remain below HSA heights along all shores as moderate- sized northwest swells arrive, with a small south swell possible this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 5-10mph in the afternoon.