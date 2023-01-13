Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 13, 2023

January 13, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
18-24
15-20
12-16
12-16 




West Facing
6-8
7-10
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 06:05 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 01:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:03 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.1 feet 07:24 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 11:44 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

                            Hazy. Isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 06:27 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 02:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large north swell is on the downward trend today although still in High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria. Large surf will persist for most north and west facing shores through the weekend as another powerful long period northwest (310 degrees) swell is expected to rise Saturday and hold through Sunday. Surf for east facing shores will remain small except areas exposed to the north swell which may see some wrap through Saturday. After this long-lived swell eases, surf heights early next week looks to remain below HSA heights along all shores as moderate- sized northwest swells arrive, with a small south swell possible this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
