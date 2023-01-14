The County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns Volunteer Center in collaboration with Maui United Way have announced an in-person training for nonprofit organizations in Maui County.

This training will demonstrate how nonprofits can grow their volunteer program by partnering with local businesses.

New “Partnering with Businesses to Grow Your Volunteer Program” workshop is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku. Registration is available online.

Many local businesses encourage their employees to participate in local volunteer programs. The training will address how a nonprofit business can get ready to include new volunteers and best integrate their efforts into their work schedule and the existing volunteer program.

Workshop attendees will learn best practices and trends in corporate volunteering including ideas for how to partner with businesses of all sizes, and design volunteer programs that meet the needs of the organization and businesses.

All attendees will be entered to win a $100 donation for their volunteer program.

“Events like this give our nonprofit organizations much-needed training and support which in turn helps them make a greater impact for our community,” said Volunteer Center Coordinator, Wendy Stebbins.

This free training is presented by Shanda Vangas, Founder & Principal of Fourth Wave Strategies consulting firm. Fourth Wave Strategies is a corporate responsibility and social impact consulting firm.

For more than 25 years, Shanda has worked to tackle some of the most critical social issues. Having served as an in-house CSR leader in corporations, a nonprofit executive, an AmeriCorps member and an educator on CSR and nonprofit management best practices, Shanda is the current Chair of the Maui United Way Board of Directors.

For more information, contact Wendy Stebbins, Volunteer Center Coordinator at [email protected] or 808-270-7150.