Maui News

List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 20

January 14, 2023, 9:30 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.  All projects are weather permitting.

Note: There will be no lane closures on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) — 

Kīhei (24/7 modification): 24/7 closure of one northbound lane of Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue for construction of the Kīhei Roundabout. Access to Kūlanihākoʻi  Street from Piʻilani Highway is limited to the right turn in from southbound Piʻilani Highway. Access to Piʻilani Highway from Kūlanihākoʻi Street is limited to the right turn onto southbound Piʻilani Highway. 

Kīhei: Right side single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction from mile marker 1.8 to 2.04, in the vicinity of Kūlanihākoʻi Road and Kahōkū Place, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 20, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of the center median. There will be one travel lane in each direction of Piʻilani Highway. 

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wailuku/Waikapū: Shoulder closure on N. High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Main Street and the King Kamehameha Golf Club Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 20 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping 

Lahaina (weekend closure): One lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Hōkiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 6:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for Maui Oceanfront Marathon.  

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Thursday, Jan. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Jaws Big Wave Surfers Put On A Show And Provide A Broken Surfboard Souvenir 2Photos Xl Swell Brings Epic Surf To Peʻahi Jaws On Mauis North Shore 3Emerging From Pandemic Buying Frenzy Maui Home Prices May Soften But Not By Much 4Snorkeler Rescued In Napili 3 People Aboard Capsized Jet Ski At Kanaha Brought To Safety 5Hawaiian Airlines Outlook Includes Amazon Partnership Infrastructure Investment 6Rescue At Olivine Pools 3 Visitors Knocked Down By Large Wave Treated For Injuries