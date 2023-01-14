The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Note: There will be no lane closures on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): 24/7 closure of one northbound lane of Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue for construction of the Kīhei Roundabout. Access to Kūlanihākoʻi Street from Piʻilani Highway is limited to the right turn in from southbound Piʻilani Highway. Access to Piʻilani Highway from Kūlanihākoʻi Street is limited to the right turn onto southbound Piʻilani Highway.

Kīhei: Right side single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction from mile marker 1.8 to 2.04, in the vicinity of Kūlanihākoʻi Road and Kahōkū Place, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 20, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction of the center median. There will be one travel lane in each direction of Piʻilani Highway.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku/Waikapū: Shoulder closure on N. High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Main Street and the King Kamehameha Golf Club Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 20 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping

Lahaina (weekend closure): One lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Hōkiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 6:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for Maui Oceanfront Marathon.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Thursday, Jan. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

