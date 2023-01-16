Maui Surf Forecast for January 16, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|12-16
|10-14
|8-12
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:05 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:06 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current large northwest swell will be reinforced by a new northwest swell later today, keeping advisory level surf in place across most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through early Tuesday morning. This swell will will gradually decline Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by a couple new reinforcing northwest swells Wednesday and Thursday, although surf heights should remain below advisory levels. A new large northwest swell could bring another round of advisory level surf to north and west facing shores on Friday, with a dip below advisory levels forecast for Saturday, followed by a potential warning level event on Sunday.
A small medium period south swell will continue to slowly decline today through Tuesday, with only background south swell energy expected Wednesday through Saturday. A new small long-period south swell could give south shore surf a minor boost on Sunday. East shore surf will remain small and well below normal through the upcoming weekend due to the lack of trade winds over and upstream of the islands.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com