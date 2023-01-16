Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 16, 2023

January 16, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
12-16
10-14
8-12 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 03:55 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:05 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 12:21 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 04:51 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current large northwest swell will be reinforced by a new northwest swell later today, keeping advisory level surf in place across most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through early Tuesday morning. This swell will will gradually decline Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by a couple new reinforcing northwest swells Wednesday and Thursday, although surf heights should remain below advisory levels. A new large northwest swell could bring another round of advisory level surf to north and west facing shores on Friday, with a dip below advisory levels forecast for Saturday, followed by a potential warning level event on Sunday. 


A small medium period south swell will continue to slowly decline today through Tuesday, with only background south swell energy expected Wednesday through Saturday. A new small long-period south swell could give south shore surf a minor boost on Sunday. East shore surf will remain small and well below normal through the upcoming weekend due to the lack of trade winds over and upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
              					

					
