Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 12-16 10-14 8-12 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 03:55 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:05 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:21 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 04:51 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current large northwest swell will be reinforced by a new northwest swell later today, keeping advisory level surf in place across most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through early Tuesday morning. This swell will will gradually decline Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by a couple new reinforcing northwest swells Wednesday and Thursday, although surf heights should remain below advisory levels. A new large northwest swell could bring another round of advisory level surf to north and west facing shores on Friday, with a dip below advisory levels forecast for Saturday, followed by a potential warning level event on Sunday.

A small medium period south swell will continue to slowly decline today through Tuesday, with only background south swell energy expected Wednesday through Saturday. A new small long-period south swell could give south shore surf a minor boost on Sunday. East shore surf will remain small and well below normal through the upcoming weekend due to the lack of trade winds over and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.