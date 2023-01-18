For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Jan. 19-25, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro and other Pure Heart members – John Yamasato and Lopaka Colon – reunite for a concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday.

Jake Shimabukuro, Pure Heart, Saturday

ʻUkulele master-composer Jake Shimabukuro who can play classical, jazz, blues and other genres, joins with members of his former group Pure Heart at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

Shimabukuro has taken the ‘ukulele to points previously thought impossible, and in the process he’s reinvented the applications for this tiny, heretofore under-appreciated four-string instrument, causing many to call him “the Jimi Hendrix of the ‘ukulele.”

Pure Heart is a Hawaiian contemporary trio that Jake started with two friends in 1994. The group also includes guitarist-singer Jon Yamasato and Lopaka Colon on percussion. Pure Heart etched out a unique sound of Hawaiian/pop/latin/jazz which has been keeping the attention of audiences for almost 30 years. Shimabukuro was recently nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a member for the National Council on the Arts.

For more information, go to MauiArts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Kahumoku Birthday Party, Saturday

George Kahumoku who performed songs of Queen Lili’uokalani at the state Capitol, is having a birthday party on Maui Saturday.

A birthday celebration for multi-Grammy winner George Kahumoku is being held at Tante’s Island Cuisine at 100 Kaahumanu Avenue on Jan. 21, Saturday, from 2 to 5 p.m.

It’s “An Afternoon with George Kahumoku, Jr. & Friends,” including Ken Emerson. Kahumoku who’s going to be 72, recently received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Artists. The party includes door prizes, a silent auction, and original art from Kahumoku who besides award-winning CD has produced stories along with original sketches in his books. For more information, including tickets go to Kahumoku.com.

Broadway singers Nikki Daniels and Jeff Kready perform with the Maui Pops Orchestra Sunday afternoon.

Broadway Pops, Sunday

The Maui Pops Orchestra presents its annual Broadway Pops concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theatre Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m., this time featuring the vocal talents of couple Nikki Renée Daniels and Jeff Kready in songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber and more. Daniels and Ready have extensive experience on Broadway and television and in concert halls.

They join music director James Durham and the Maui Pops Orchestra in a celebration of familiar and family-friendly music from Broadway and beyond. Daniels recently starred in the Tony Award winning revival of Company on Broadway. Other recent credits include the musicals Hamilton in Chicago and The Book of Mormon on Broadway. Kready was most recently on Broadway in the 2022 Tony Award-winning revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company, where he played the on-stage husband to his-real life wife, Nikki.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Felix Cavalier’s Rascals. Photo courtesy: Maui Arts & Cultural Center

The Rascals return to Maui

Coming up fast is are the hit songs that advanced the popularity of rock n’ roll, featuring The Rascals on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The Rascals, featuring Gene Cornish and Felix Cavaliere, are two of the founders of the legendary rock n’ roll band that started 57 years ago. With help from No. 1 songs like Good Lovin’, Groovin’, A Beautiful Morning, I’ve Been Lonely Too Long, People Got To Be Free and How Can I Be Sure, The Rascals sold over 30 million records.

For more information, go to MauiArts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

The Drifters, Platters and Coasters sing from their catalogue of do-wop hits Saturday, including Under the Boardwalk and Up on the Roof, Only You, The Great Pretender, and Charlier Brown.

Doo-wop groups coming soon to the MACC

The triple rock, doo-wop groups The Drifters, Platters and Coasters perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

The Drifters, one of rock n’ roll’s founding vocal groups touring with their 50-year catalog of hits such as Under the Boardwalk, Up on the Roof, This Magic Moment, and On Broadway; The Platters featuring four of America’s premier singers performing their greatest hits Only You, Smoke Gets In Your Eyes, The Great Pretender; and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters’ Charlie Brown, Yakety Yak, Poison Ivy named after their founding member.

For more information, go to MauiArts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

The reggae band Soja is coming to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Feb. 10, a Friday.

Soja coming on Feb. 10

The reggae band Soja performs with special guest Tribal Seeds, Ka’ikena Scanlan, Likkle Jordee, and Natural Vibrations at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Feb. 10, Friday, at 5 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

For more than two decades, Grammy Award Winning reggae group SOJA have elated audiences across the globe with their fresh yet timeless take on roots reggae, a sound born from their shared passion for making music that transports and inspires.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Brett Young, Feb. 5

Songwriter-singer Brett Young, a Country Music Artist of the Year, performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theatre Feb. 5, Sunday, at 7:30 p.m.

Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. With an undeniable string of hits and two albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, he has cemented his status as Country’s master over matters of the heart. The star broadened his emotional scope on Weekends Look a Little Different These Days following his GOLD-certified sophomore effort Ticket to L.A., which debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart. Young’s platinum self-titled debut dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks and has contributed to 5.5 billion streams globally.

Brett Young was named ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his “melodic craftsmanship” (Billboard) and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards. Racking seven consecutive No. 1 hits, Rolling Stone deemed Young “one of country’s most consistent radio stars.”

For more information, go to MauiArts.org.

An exhibit of 10 Hawaiian artists takes place at the Schaefer International Gallery through March 18.

ʻIke Kanaka exhibition

An invitational exhibit ʻIke Kanaka, featuring 10 contemporary Kanaka ‘Oiwi artists will be on display at the Schaefer International Gallery through March 18. Admission is free. Artists were asked to explore new work channeled through ‘ike knowledge gained through experience and guided by sound teachings. It’s a bi-lingual exhibit integrated with oleleo Hawaii. Participating artists include Bernice Akamine, Kalai Blakemore, Hoaka Delos Reyes, Solomon Enos, Pohaku Kaho’ohanohano, Lehuauakea, Kawika Lum-Nelmida, Meleanna Aluli Meyer, Aulii Mitchell, and Cory Kamehanaokala Holt Taum.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The gallery is also open until 7:30 p.m. for select Castle Theatre and Yokouchi Pavilion shows. For more information, go to mauiarts.org

George Kahumoku at Tante’s Sunday

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs at Tante’s Island Cuisine at 100 Kaʻahumanu Avenue at Seaside Hotel, Sunday, Jan. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. Earlier this month, Kahumoku received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaiian Academy of Recording Artists. For more information, go to tantesislandcuisine.com or call 808-877-0300.

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Guitar Player Magazine picked Muriel Anderson’s “Nightlight Daylight” as one of the top 10 CDs of the decade. She’ll be performing Friday at the Maui Coffee Attic.

Muriel Anderson, Friday

Harp-guitarist and composer Murial Anderson performs at the Maui Coffee Attic in a special concert stop Friday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m. Anderson is the first woman to have won the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship, and her CD “Nightlight Daylight,” was chosen as one of the top 10 CDs of the decade by Guitar Player Magazine. Her “Heartstrings,” recording accompanied the astronauts on the space shuttle. She’s performed with Chet Atkins, Les Paul Victor Wooten, Tommy Emmanuel, and the Nashville Chamber Orchestra. Her website is murielanderson.com For more information includes tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com.

Benny Uyetake and Rama Camarillo perform at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday.

Uyetake and Camarillo, Saturday night

Hawaiian music entertainers Benny Uyetake and Rama Camarillo perform at a Pavilion Concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. Uyetake has received a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award for his Hawaiian music, and Camarillo teaches ʻukulele at Kamehameha Schools Maui and has played with his family at the awards ceremony. Bring your own beach chairs for a fun of music. For more information, including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee, Chris Dack, and Mike Freedom sing originals as well as Beatles and other covers. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

JacLynn Herron

Maui-Minnesota author speaks

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center presents author JacLynn Herron Saturday, Jan. 21, at 1:30 p.m. talking about her latest novel “Rewriting Marguerite,” dealing with a writers attempt to revive her creativity after the death of her husband in Minnesota. She travels to Maui, using her late mother connection to Maui to revisit her past and meet a World War II nisei veteran. The event may be done in person or via zoom. Call 808-242-6842 for reservations or zoom log-in credentials. For more information, go to nvmc.org.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

David Fraser entertains Wednesday

Pianist-singer David Fraser performs for at the Maui Coffee Attic Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 8:30 p.m. He sings mostly covers and sometimes is joined by a surprise guest. No cover charge. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Bailey House tours

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hoike’oke featuring exhibits is open from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop at 2375A Main Street is on the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

KĪHEI

Live jazz, Saturday night

Pianist Mark Johnstone and bassist Marcus Johnson perform at “Ekolu Kitchen1279” at Azeka Plaza Saturday, Jan. 21, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, call 808-793-3333.

Albatross this weekend

Maui director Vinnie Linares and his Oh Boy Production presents its encore performances of the highly praised Matthew Spangler’s one-man play Albatross at the ProArts Playhouse on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Jan. 19 to 21, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. Written and performed as a sea yarn, this fast-paced adventure story explores the themes of regret, isolation and the interconnected relationship between human beings and the natural world we inhabit. It takes its inspiration from Coleridge’s Mariner, an 18th-century sailor who is cursed with immortality and is thrust into the modern world.

The play stars actor Frank Kane, who received the “Best Play and “Best Actor” in 2019 the last time it was performed on Maui. Kane, a long time Maui resident, has been involved with theater most of his life. Kane is also an excellent puppeteer, having work with Jim Hansen and the Muppets earlier in his career. Kite Runner, another play by Spangler, recently ran on Broadway. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

White Hawaiian, early February

Off of back to back sold-out performances, the multi-talented Eric Gilliom resumes his dramatic comedy romp through family history in White Hawaiian at ProArts Playhouse on weekends from Thursday through Friday on Feb. 2, 3, 4, and 5. Reviewer Jon Woodhouse calls it a hilarious and smart one-man show. It’s an entertaining autobiographical stage show that covers the Broadway career of Gilliom and his upbringing as a Caucasian with Hawaiian roots. Except for the Sunday performance at 2 p.m., the play starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or thelittleboxoffice.com or call 808-463-6550

Kanekoa: Love the 80s

The ʻukulele-powered band Kanekoa performs with originals and also music of the 80’s at ProArts Playhouse Jan. 27, Friday, at 7:30 p.m. It’s parachute pants and spike hair. The event offers options, including a package with a signed show poster, and goodies. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or thelittleboxoffice.com or call 808-463-6550

Steve Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Jan. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, Jan. 21, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Jan. 20, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Teri Garrison

Teri Garrison, special guest with Kaulana Kanekoa & Don Lopez

Rock ‘n roll singer Teri Garrison joins ‘Ukulele-singer Kaulana Kanekoa and bassist-singer Don Lopez as a special guest at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Sunday, Jan. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. Garrison has performed and tired with Willie Nelson. Kanekoa and Lopez went on a west coast tour last year of the group Kanekoa. No cover. For more information, go to kaulanakanekoa.com or naluskihei.com

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe perform at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, Jan. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond

Randall Rospond at Tikis, Maui Brews

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Jan. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Maui Brews Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444, or MauiBrewingCo.com.

Jamie Gallo

Jamie Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

John Cruz at ProArts, Wednesday

Grammy winner John Cruz performs as a resident artist to an intimate audience at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. Cruz, a guitarist and singer, is known for his song, “Island Style,” and also his participation in the Playing for Change youtube video, “All Along the Watchtower.” For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

LAHAINA

A tribute to Django Reinhardt takes place Sunday at Maui Kuia Estate Chocolate Factory.

Django Reinhardt tribute, Sunday

Jazz Maui presents a tribute to the music of Django Reinhardt at the Maui Kuia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street Sunday, Jan. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. The music includes gypsy jazz, waltz, Bossa nova. The players are guitarist Steve Elliot, Mike Guzalak on saxophone and clarinet, Loren Tilly on guitar, and Dave Graber on bass. The event is organized by Jazz Maui, a nonprofit that assists in jazz education workshops for youths on Maui. For more information including tickets, go to jazzmaui.org

The House Shakers perform Thursday

The House Shakers performs at Fleetwood’s, Thursday, Jan. 19, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The band includes Grammy winning bassist and singer Lenny Castallenos along with guitarist Kenny Geiser and drummer Paul Marchetti. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Trevino, Pfluke Saturday

Adrian Trevino performs classic blues and soul music at Fleetwood’s Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Singer, composer and Hawaiian slack key artist Anthony Pfluke performs at 12 noon. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK or Adrian Trevino Music on Facebook.

Singer Gretchen Rhodes performs blues and soul with band The Pool Party Sunday.

Rhodes & The Pool Party, Sunday

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers perform classic rock and blues at Fleetwood’s on Sunday, Jan. 22. From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Rhodes performs soulful blues and rock. She has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Also playing on a separate stage is Jason Arcilla who performs blues and soul music. For more information, go to gretchenrhodes.com or fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry nightly Friday, Jan. 20, and Ssaturday, Jan. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Mimi Stewart from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

Santana, Poasa Monday

Brian Santana and Levi Poasa entertain on separate stages at Fleetwood’s Monday, Jan. 23, both starting at 7:30 p.m. Santana sings rock, pop and classics, while Poasa performs island rock and Hawaiian reggae. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK or Brian Santana Music on Facebook.com.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 602 Front Street Thursday, Jan. 19, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Uyetake at Kimo’s Thursday, Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Jan. 19, and Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net.

Free ʻukulele lessons

Free ʻukulele lessons are being provided at the center stage at Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Jan. 19, at 2:30 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of this popular Hawaiian musical instrument. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Chinese New Year, Jan. 27

The nonprofit Lahaina Restoration Foundation is sponsoring a 2023 Chinese New Year celebration at the Wo Hing Temple Friday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. Admission is free. The event, based on the Chinese moon calendar New Year, features New Year cultural displays and exhibits with a lion dance scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. The lion dancers continue down the street visiting business. Activities include mahjong, Kiki craft activity, knot tying, New Year readings, herbs and acupuncture, and cooking demonstration and tasting. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org/events.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org.

Lahaina Art Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Jan. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

The popular duo Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday.

Gilliom & Esquire, Tuesday

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom and dynamic ukulele player Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Gilliom is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band, and Esquire is a part of the ukulele-powered group Kanekoa. For more information, go to fridasmaui.com.

Free hula lessons, Tuesday

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

Rose O’Leary, Wednesday

Singer-pianist Rose O’Leary performs light-hearted, upbeat music featuring covers by artists like Amy Winehouse, Queen, and Norah Jones at Fleetwood’s Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. She has toured with Dave Mason and performed with Steven Tyler. On a separate stage at the same time is Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers with blues and rock. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Coconut weaving lesson

A coconut weaving lessons is offered for free at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 2:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Violinist Andrea Walls and guitarist Josh Emmanuel perform at Java Jazz Saturday and Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls and guitarist Josh Emmanuel entertain at Java Jazz Saturday, Jan. 21, and Monday, Jan. 23, both from 7 to 10 p.m. They perform jazz and gypsy music. Walls will be playing with Rick Glencross who sings and plays classic songs Tuesday, Jan. 24. All performances are from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. She also performs Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 24 and 25, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com.

Alika Nako’oka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, Jan. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Kimo West performs Wednesday

Kimo West performs with multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ʻohana at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort’s Pavilion Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m. West’s music, including slack key, is at jimkimowest.com For more information including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. For more information, go to danyelalana.com.

MĀʻALAEA

Reggae Street Sounds, Thursday

The San Francisco-based Street Sounds with reggae music takes place at da Playground Maui Thursday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m., as part of its 2023 Maui Tour stop. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

Collie Buddz, Saturday

Collie Buddz performs reggae at da Maui Playground Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. Collin Patrick Harper, also known at Collie Buddz, has worked with recording star Shaggy on the single “Mad Mad World.” He’s finished his third album “Hybrid.” For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

Will Evans with Paul Izak, Sunday

Will Evans with Paul Izak perform compelling beats and sometimes reggae rhythms in his music at da Playground Maui Sunday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m. His website is willevans.com. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

MAKAWAO-KULA

Free live music at sunset at The Point Café

The Pat Simmons Jr. Trio performs rock, blues and roots music at The Point Cafe at Ocean Vodka Friday, Jan. 20. Music starts at 4:30 and runs for about a couple of hours Marcus Johnstone of Mick Fleetwood’s bands features rock, jazz and blues Sunday, Jan. 22.

CJ Boom Helekahi along with hula dancer Anela Kanamu entertain Monday at The Point Cafe’ at Ocean Vodka.

C.J. Boom Helekahi entertains with hula by Anela Kanamu Monday, Jan. 23. Singer-pianist Mark Johnstone performs jazz, blues and beyond Tuesday, Jan. 24. Randall Rospond performs rock, blues, and country Wednesday, Jan. 25. The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines and HawaiiOnTV.com and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival.

Hui Noʻeau exhibit opens

The 2023 Annual Juried Exhibition continues at the Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center. With no theme, this exhibition challenges the artists to submit their best works. Regular hours for visiting the Center, including the exhibit, are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The juror for the exhibit is Rosina Potter, executive director of Hawai’i Contemporary. The exhibition sponsors are Doug and Medeline Callahan, Susan O’Shaughnessy and Bryan Luther, and Carolyn Schaefer. The exhibit ends on Feb. 17. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 0 for the front desk.

Tiki Thai presents produce and Thailand food at the Upcountry Farmers Market Saturday morning.

Farmers’ Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, Jan. 21, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, send queries to [email protected]

Hui No’eau gifts

Gift items are on sale at the gift shop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Mondokane, Wednesday

Maui singer-songwriter Mondokane performs music from Hawaii at The Shops at Wailea Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. He writes songs of life in the islands, including the paniolo lifestyle and capturing island scenes. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Mulligans live music weekend

Kaina Country entertains at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, Jan. 20. Tempa Singer, Naor, and violinist Willie Wainwright entertain Saturday, Jan. 21, Both events are from 6 to 8 p.m. Island Soul entertains Sunday, Jan. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information including cover on Sunday, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Jan. 19, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Jan. 20, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Angela and Phil Benoit perform popular jazz tunes at Pita Paradise Sunday.

Benoits’ jazz, Sunday

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, Jan. 22, at 6 p.m. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com.

