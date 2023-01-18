Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 7-10 7-10 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 07:56 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 10:29 AM HST. Low -0.5 feet 05:43 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:07 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 01:41 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:28 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:49 AM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A couple new reinforcing northwest swells are expected today and tomorrow, which should maintain moderate surf along north facing shores. A larger northwest swell should bring another round of advisory level surf to north and west facing shores on Friday, with a dip below advisory levels forecast for Saturday. A much larger northwest swell is expected Sunday through Monday with surf heights well above warning thresholds during its peak Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Minimal surf is expected along south and east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.