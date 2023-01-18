Maui Surf Forecast for January 18, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:07 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:07 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A couple new reinforcing northwest swells are expected today and tomorrow, which should maintain moderate surf along north facing shores. A larger northwest swell should bring another round of advisory level surf to north and west facing shores on Friday, with a dip below advisory levels forecast for Saturday. A much larger northwest swell is expected Sunday through Monday with surf heights well above warning thresholds during its peak Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Minimal surf is expected along south and east facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com