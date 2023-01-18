Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 18, 2023

January 18, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
7-10
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 07:56 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 10:29 AM HST.




Low -0.5 feet 05:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:07 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 01:41 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:28 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:49 AM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A couple new reinforcing northwest swells are expected today and tomorrow, which should maintain moderate surf along north facing shores. A larger northwest swell should bring another round of advisory level surf to north and west facing shores on Friday, with a dip below advisory levels forecast for Saturday. A much larger northwest swell is expected Sunday through Monday with surf heights well above warning thresholds during its peak Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Minimal surf is expected along south and east facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
              					

					
