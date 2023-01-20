Maui News

Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation accepting applications for 2023 scholarship

January 20, 2023, 11:08 AM HST
Last year, the Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation awarded academic scholarships to 23 students from Maui, Lanai and Molokai who are now pursuing degrees at colleges and universities across the U.S. Individual photos courtesy of 2022 RAMCF Presidential Scholarship recipients

The Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2023 Presidential Scholarship. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 17.  

Since it was established in 1989, RAMCF has awarded $877,000 in academic scholarships to hundreds of college-bound high school seniors and past scholarship recipients. Past recipients can apply every year they are in school up to four years.

Over the years, funds for the scholarships have been raised through Mea Kākoʻo, a group of sponsors who collectively donate money to the program, and events like the Maui Visitor Industry Charity Walk, RAM’s Got Talent event, RAMCF Presidential Scholarship Golf Event, and RAM’s annual installation and membership gala. In 2020, when in-person fundraising events had to be canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, RAM members donated a portion of their closed transactions to RAMCF. 

Last year, RAMCF awarded scholarships to 23 students from Maui, Lāna’i and Moloka’i who are now pursuing degrees at colleges and universities across the country.

To be eligible for this year’s scholarship, an applicant must be a high school senior or a former recipient of the scholarship from the previous three years. They must also be in the process of applying or reapplying to an accredited college or university or trade school. Applicants must be full-time Maui County residents who are currently attending, or have previously attended, a public or private high school in Maui County. Students attending private high schools off island will be considered residents of Maui County if they are living off island for the specific purpose of attending that private school. Current GED participants are also encouraged to apply. 

To apply, visit www.ScholarsApp.com, create a free account, and search for “Realtors Association of Maui Presidential Scholarship.” Students must complete the application and submit all accompanying documents no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Only on-time and complete applications will be considered. Paper applications are available for those who do not have internet access. To obtain a paper application, students can contact their respective school’s guidance counselor. 

For more information, visit www.RAMaui.com/foundation or contact Vincent Isaac at [email protected] or 808-270-4647.

