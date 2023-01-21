Maui News

Kaunoa Senior Services seeks volunteers for Meals on Wheels

January 21, 2023, 11:30 AM HST
Meals on Wheels volunteer Nina Wood talks with Rosario Libres (left photo); and Tetsuo and Noriko Nakahashi pose with Meals on Wheels driver Eileen Kusakabe. (right photo). Photos Courtesy of County of Maui.

Kaunoa Senior Services’ Meals on Wheels program is looking for volunteers immediately to help deliver fresh meals directly to qualified seniors in their homes in Kahului, Wailuku and Pukalani. Volunteers are needed on various days, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and noon. 

Candidates must be able to safely lift at least 25 pounds, have a valid driver’s license and a reliable car with current registration, insurance and safety check. Training and delivery supplies are provided. Qualified volunteers are eligible to receive partial mileage reimbursements.

Kaunoa’s Meals on Wheels program provides critical support to people 60 and older who are homebound and unable to manage their own meal preparation. Home-delivered meals are instrumental in helping seniors maintain an independent lifestyle and continue to live in their own homes. Seniors are assessed for eligibility prior to receiving Meals on Wheels services.

To volunteer, contact Kaunoa Senior Services’ Volunteer Experience Program at [email protected] or call 808-270-7986.

Kaunoa Senior Services is a division of the County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns.

