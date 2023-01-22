The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

The $16 million roundabout at the entrance to the new Kūlanihākoʻi High School in Kīhei is under construction. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Single right lane closure in the northbound direction on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) between Piʻikea Avenue and Kaonoulu Street beginning Sunday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 27 for construction as a part of the Kīhei Roundabout project.

Kīhei: Single right lane closure in the southbound direction on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) between mile markers 1.8 to 2, in the vicinity of Kūlanihākoʻi Road to Mahealani Street, from Monday, Jan. 23 through Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for median work as part of the Kīhei Roundabout project.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Right shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Kehalani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive, on Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

Waikapū: Right shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Maui Tropical Plantaion and Kūihelani Highway, Monday, Jan. 23 through Thursday, Jan. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming and removal.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Kahului: Lane shift on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Wharf Street and Hobron Avenue on Monday, Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to complete striping work.

