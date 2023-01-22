Photo courtesy: UH

The Hawai‘i Medical Service Associationʻs Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program will award up to 15 students throughout the state for excellence in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities, and sportsmanship.

Applications are now available online and are open to graduating high school seniors, a news release said. Deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

HMSA will award up to 15 students scholarships of $5,000 each. To be eligible, applicants must graduate from a Hawaii high school in 2023 with a 2.75 or higher GPA, which is verified by a school transcript that is submitted by a school faculty member.

Participation in at least one Hawaii High School Athletic Association league-sanctioned sport during one or more of their high school years and involvement in community service projects in addition to school activities is required. A committee of local business and community leaders will select the award recipients.

“As a former high school basketball coach, it makes me so proud to see our students succeed on and off the court,” said HMSA President and CEO Mark M. Mugiishi, M.D., F.A.C.S. “Our Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program recognizes well-rounded, outstanding students for their achievements and supports them in their higher education endeavors. We encourage students to apply and look forward to honoring our newest Kaimana Scholarship recipients.”

Applicants must submit a personal statement and essay about community and well-being and submit two letters of recommendation from school faculty, mentors, or coaches.

Recipients can use their scholarships to pay for college tuition, books, computers, and room and board. Scholarship use is subject to National Collegiate Athletic Association rules and regulations for those who are participating in collegiate sports.

Scholarship recipients will be notified by email in April 2023. Recipients will be invited to the HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program luncheon in June 2023, where they’ll be recognized for their achievements.

Since 2005, HMSA has sponsored the Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program in partnership with the Hawaii High School Athletic Association. The program is now in its 18th year.

To learn more about eligibility requirements and apply, visit hmsa.com/kaimana.