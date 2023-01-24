Maui News
Haleakalā National Park plant nursery service trip, Feb. 7
The Friends of Haleakalā National Park hosts a service trip on Feb. 7 at the park’s plant nursery in the Summit District. Work runs from 9 a.m. to noon.
Participants will help care for rare, endemic plants being propagated, and can drive up to the work location at the greenhouse.
Reservations are required. Call 808-572-1584 for more information.
