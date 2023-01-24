Maui News

Haleakalā National Park plant nursery service trip, Feb. 7

January 24, 2023, 4:47 AM HST
* Updated January 24, 4:48 AM
Teachers learn about park resources during a training workshop. Photo courtesy Haleakalā National Park.

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park hosts a service trip on Feb. 7 at the park’s plant nursery in the Summit District. Work runs from 9 a.m. to noon.  

Participants will help care for rare, endemic plants being propagated, and can drive up to the work location at the greenhouse.

Reservations are required.  Call 808-572-1584 for more information.

