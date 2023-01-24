Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 10-15 15-20 18-22 West Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 3-5 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 11:23 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 04:18 PM HST. Sunrise 7:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:14 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:17 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 12:00 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 05:18 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A diminishing northwest swell will decrease surf heights today to minimal High Surf Advisory (HSA) thresholds for most north and west facing shores. A new long period XL northwest swell, 310-320 degree, is expected to rapidly build surf heights to High Surf Warning (HSW) levels starting later tonight. This next NW swell will peak on Wednesday with HSW conditions lasting into Thursday. These surf heights will gradually trend lower from Thursday into Friday. Another northwest swell is expected to potentially reach HSA levels for north and west facing shores by Sunday.

Small surf remains in the forecast for south and east facing shores this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NNE winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.