Maui Surf Forecast for January 24, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|10-15
|15-20
|18-22
|West Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|2-4
|3-5
|South Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:04 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A diminishing northwest swell will decrease surf heights today to minimal High Surf Advisory (HSA) thresholds for most north and west facing shores. A new long period XL northwest swell, 310-320 degree, is expected to rapidly build surf heights to High Surf Warning (HSW) levels starting later tonight. This next NW swell will peak on Wednesday with HSW conditions lasting into Thursday. These surf heights will gradually trend lower from Thursday into Friday. Another northwest swell is expected to potentially reach HSA levels for north and west facing shores by Sunday.
Small surf remains in the forecast for south and east facing shores this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NNE winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com