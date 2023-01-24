Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 24, 2023

January 24, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Steven Mark

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
10-15
15-20
18-22 




West Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 11:23 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 04:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:14 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:17 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 12:00 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 05:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A diminishing northwest swell will decrease surf heights today to minimal High Surf Advisory (HSA) thresholds for most north and west facing shores. A new long period XL northwest swell, 310-320 degree, is expected to rapidly build surf heights to High Surf Warning (HSW) levels starting later tonight. This next NW swell will peak on Wednesday with HSW conditions lasting into Thursday. These surf heights will gradually trend lower from Thursday into Friday. Another northwest swell is expected to potentially reach HSA levels for north and west facing shores by Sunday. 


Small surf remains in the forecast for south and east facing shores this week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NNE winds less than 5mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Hoʻokipa And Baldwin Beach Parks Closed Due To High Surf      2Flipped Truck Snarls Saturday Morning Traffic Along Pali Section Of Honoapiʻilani Highway      3Photos Big Wave Surfers Brave Waimea Bay For The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational      4Maui Women Surf With Men In Historic Eddie Big Wave Contest Today At Waimea Bay      5Hoʻokipa Baldwin And Kuʻau Bay Beach Parks Remain Closed Due To High Surf And Flooding      6Volcano Watch Newberry Volcano Is An Impressive But Unappreciated Giant