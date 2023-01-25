Police response, Wailuku on Wells St. (Jan. 25, 2023) PC: Wendy Osher

Update: 12:34 p.m., Jan. 25, 2023

Maui County officials have issued a statement following an investigation in Wailuku Wednesday morning in which the County Building and adjacent structures were evacuated.

The incident was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Mahina Martin, Chief of Communications and Public Affairs said the Mayor’s office received a troubling call that triggered notification to the Maui Police Department.

She said that under the direction of MPD, employees and members of the public were “immediately and safely evacuated.”

Following MPD’s investigation employees and the public were allowed to re-enter all buildings at 11 a.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“It is unfortunate that critical resources such as emergency responders are diverted from other emergency calls so that they can respond to threats such as this, however we take all threats seriously and are grateful that everyone is safe,” said Martin.

The incident remains under investigation.



















Previous Post:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui police are staged at the entrance of the County Parking Lot in Wailuku fronting the Old Courthouse off of Wells Street.

The heavy police presence was reported at around 10:09 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2023.

Customers paying bills at the County Building this morning say they were directed around the closed area, which includes Wells Street from South Church Street to South High Street.

Maui Now reached out to a police spokesperson for comment who confirmed there was an active ongoing investigation. Inquiries were directed to the County Communications Director, and Maui Now is awaiting a response.

We will update this story as soon as more information is available.