US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) and US Representative Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) reintroduced the Federal Adjustment of Income Rates (FAIR) Act, a bill that would provide federal employees with an 8.7% pay increase in calendar year 2024.

Schatz and Connolly previously introduced similar legislation in the 115th, 116th, and 117th Congresses.

“For more than a decade, federal employees have endured government shutdowns, pay freezes, hiring freezes, and lost pay as a result of sequestration-related furloughs. More recently, they’ve spent years working tirelessly throughout a global pandemic in service to the American people,” according to a news release issued by Sen. Schatz. “The FAIR Act’s wage adjustment restores years of lost wage increases for federal employees by ensuring that federal employees, who serve in all 50 states on behalf of constituents in every congressional district, earn an average pay increase of 8.7%.”

“Whether inspecting our food, conducting medical research, or caring for our veterans, federal workers play an important role in our everyday lives and deserve pay which reflects that,” said Senator Schatz. “After years of pay freezes, our bill gives these dedicated public servants a much-deserved raise.”

