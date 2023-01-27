NPS Photo by A. Mehlhorn Water on roadway in the Summit District of Haleakala National Park 1-27-2023

The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park is closed above Leleiwi Overlook at 8,840 feet due to hazardous road conditions.

All reservations for Hosmer Grove Campground on Jan. 27 are canceled due to flooding on roadways.

Park closures include the Kalahaku Overlook at 7,990 feet, Haleakalā Visitor Center at 9,740 feet, Pā Ka‘oao Trail, Keonehe‘ehe‘e Trailhead, and Puʻuʻulaʻula Summit at 10,023 feet. Travel to the summit for sunset viewing is not advised due to hazardous weather conditions.

NPS Photo by A. Mehlhorn Water on roadway Hosmer Grove Campground 1-23-2023 Haleakala National Park

Wilderness cabin and campsite reservation holders may still access the crater but must do so via Halemau‘u Trailhead at 7,990 feet. Wilderness backpackers and hikers are advised to prepare for heavy rain and challenging weather conditions.

Sunrise reservations for Jan. 28 have not been canceled at this time (as of 2:54 p.m. Jan. 27, 2023). Sunrise reservation holders are advised to check the park website for potential closures prior to any travel to the Summit District of Haleakalā National Park.

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park remains open.

NPS Photo by B. Barr Hosmer Grove Campground flooding on January 27 2023 Haleakala National Park