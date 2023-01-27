Maui News

Kīhei Boat Ramp wash down area to undergo drainage improvements

January 27, 2023, 11:21 AM HST
* Updated January 27, 11:22 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Kīhei Boat Ramp. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi
  • Kīhei Boat Ramp. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi
  • Kīhei Boat Ramp. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi
  • Kīhei Boat Ramp. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi
  • Kīhei Boat Ramp. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi
  • Kīhei Boat Ramp. PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

Drainage improvements to the Kīhei Boat Ramp wash down area on Maui will begin Feb. 6, 2023. The project contract was awarded to Global Specialty Contractors, Inc. by the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation.  

The scope of work will include removal, hauling, and disposal of rock, silt, and debris from the existing clogged and overflowing boat wash trench drain, installation of new grating over the drain, and construction of a retaining wall to prevent material on adjacent embankments from causing obstruction issues.

The boat launch will remain open, but the wash down area will be closed in its entirety throughout the scheduled work dates. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The estimated completion date for the $324,820 project is March 3, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Bicycle Shop Owner Watches Makawao Store Go Up In Flames 2Abundance Of Mother And Calf Humpback Whale Pairs Prompts Advice To Ocean Users 3Police Response On Wells Street Near Old Wailuku Courthouse 4Pvc Pipes Resembling Improvised Explosive Devices Discovered During Crash Investigation 5Nightly Closure Of Piʻilani Highway For Kihei Roundabout Paving Jan 30 Feb 1 6After Being Declared Rat Free In 2021 Lehua Island Restoration And Monitoring Continues