Maui News

List: Maui lane closures through Feb. 3, 2023

January 28, 2023, 9:15 AM HST
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.  All projects are weather permitting. 

Foreground graphic courtesy HIDOT. Background image courtesy William Hankins (Jan. 27, 2023)

— Piʻilani Highway (Route ) — 

Nightly closure of Piʻilani Highway for Kīhei roundabout paving, Jan. 30-Feb. 1: The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will close Piʻilani Highway nightly in both directions between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue from 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. All roadwork is weather permitting. Further details here.

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Single right lane closure in the northbound direction on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) between Piʻikea Avenue and Kaonoulu Street from Sunday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 3 for construction as a part of the Kīhei Roundabout project.

Kīhei (night work): Full closure in both directions on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) between mile markers 1.4 to 2.5, in the vicinity of Piʻikea Avenue and Kaonoulu Street, from Monday, Jan. 30 through the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. for median work as part of the Kīhei Roundabout project.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku:  Right shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Kehalani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive, on Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

Waikapū: Right shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Maui Tropical Plantation and Kūihelani Highway, Monday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming and removal.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, Jan. 31 through Thursday, Feb. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

