Lahaina Bypass closed from Hōkiokio to Keawe due to flooding

Posted: 8:17 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

The Lahaina Bypass is closed from Hōkiokio to Keawe Street due to flooding. Northbound traffic is being directed down Hōkiokio.

Baldwin Beach Park, Central Maui Landfill, S. Kīhei Road remain closed due to flooding

Update: 7:53 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

A portion of South Kīhei Road, Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia and the Central Maui Landfill will remain closed overnight, while officials assess damages from flooding caused by heavy rains that occurred Friday, Jan. 27.

South Kīhei Road will remain closed from North Kīhei Road to Waipuilani Road, with no immediate estimated time for reopening on Saturday, county officials said.

Piʻilani Highway remains closed overnight between Mileposts 30 and 32 in the Nuʻu area until work crews can assess the area Saturday morning.

Baldwin Beach Park and sports fields at County of Maui facilities will remain closed Saturday. The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will monitor conditions and reassess the parks before reopening them when conditions are safe.

The Central Maui Landfill will remain closed until further notice. It was closed Friday, with barriers set up on Pūlehu Road above the landfill, when heavy rains caused flooding and left debris on access roads, making them impassable.

The National Weather Service continued a Flash Flood Warning for Maui through Friday evening. A flash flood watch for Maui County remains in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday.

Residents can report structural property damage from the flooding online at www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.