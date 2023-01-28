Maui News

Maui Saturday weather related road closures

January 28, 2023, 8:30 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Lahaina Bypass closed from Hōkiokio to Keawe due to flooding
Posted: 8:17 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

The Lahaina Bypass is closed from Hōkiokio to Keawe Street due to flooding. Northbound traffic is being directed down Hōkiokio.

Baldwin Beach Park, Central Maui Landfill, S. Kīhei Road remain closed due to flooding
Update: 7:53 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A portion of South Kīhei Road, Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia and the Central Maui Landfill will remain closed overnight, while officials assess damages from flooding caused by heavy rains that occurred Friday, Jan. 27.

  • South Kīhei Road will remain closed from North Kīhei Road to Waipuilani Road, with no immediate estimated time for reopening on Saturday, county officials said. 
  • Piʻilani Highway remains closed overnight between Mileposts 30 and 32 in the Nuʻu area until work crews can assess the area Saturday morning.
  • Baldwin Beach Park and sports fields at County of Maui facilities will remain closed Saturday. The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will monitor conditions and reassess the parks before reopening them when conditions are safe.
  • The Central Maui Landfill will remain closed until further notice. It was closed Friday, with barriers set up on Pūlehu Road above the landfill, when heavy rains caused flooding and left debris on access roads, making them impassable.

The National Weather Service continued a Flash Flood Warning for Maui through Friday evening. A flash flood watch for Maui County remains in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday.

Residents can report structural property damage from the flooding online at www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1South Kihei Road Closed At Kulanihakoʻi Gulch Piʻilani Highway Closed At Nuʻu 2Maui Flood Advisory Until 130 P M 3Breaking Maui Firefighter Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Being Swept In Storm Drain 4Haleakala National Park Summit District Is Partially Closed Due To Severe Weather 5Maui Bicycle Shop Owner Watches Makawao Store Go Up In Flames 6Bernard Brown Sentenced To Life In Prison With The Possibility Of Parole For Death Of Moreira Mo Monsalve