PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Saturday WEATHER UPDATES here.

Saturday ROAD CLOSURES here.

Saturday CANCELLATIONS/ FACILITY CLOSURES here.

Below is a running list of cancellations due to severe weather and flooding on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

Regenerative Ag farm tours of West Maui farms postponed

Due to islandwide flash flooding, organizers are postponing the West Maui regenerative-farm tours that were scheduled to take place on Saturday. Jan. 28, 2023.

The tours will be rescheduled to run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the following dates:

Launiupoko on Saturday, Feb. 4.

‘Olowalu on Sunday, Feb. 5.

More details here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ka Molokaʻi Makahiki Festival postponed due to flooding

On Molokaʻi, organizers of Ka Molokaʻi Makahiki Festival decided to postpone the event Saturday due to flooding in Kaunakakai.

Central Maui and Molokaʻi Landfill closures;

Olowalu Transfer Station closed

Due to unsafe site conditions, the Central Maui Landfill and Molokaʻi Landfill were closed Saturday, Jan. 28. The Olowalu Transfer Station also was closed due to the Central Maui Landfill closure.

Kepaniwai Park closed due to flooding

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kepaniwai Park in ʻĪao Valley was closed Saturday due to flooding.

Baldwin Beach Park closed;

Sports fields at county parks closed

Baldwin Beach Park and sports fields at county parks remained closed while the County of Maui Parks and Recreation Department continued to assess conditions.

MEO bus service canceled on Molokaʻi due to flooding and heavy rains

Due to the heavy rains and flooding on Molokaʻi, Maui Economic Opportunity will be canceling transportation services on the island on Saturday, Jan. 28.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MEO Transportation was operating on the island of Maui on Saturday, Jan. 28.

MEO staff apologized for the inconvenience.

Haleakalā National Park Summit District is partially closed due to severe weather

The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park is closed above Leleiwi Overlook at 8,840 feet due to hazardous road conditions. Park closures include the Kalahaku Overlook at 7,990 feet, Haleakalā Visitor Center at 9,740 feet, Pā Ka‘oao Trail, Keonehe‘ehe‘e Trailhead, and Puʻuʻulaʻula Summit at 10,023 feet.

Sunrise reservation holders are advised to check the park website for potential closures prior to any travel to the Summit District of Haleakalā National Park.

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park remains open.