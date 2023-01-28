Satellite imagery. PC: NOAA/NWS 2:21 a.m. Jan. 28, 2023

Maui Flood Warning extended to 7 a.m.

Update: 4:50 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

The National Weather Service has extended a Flood Warning for Maui until 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

At 3:42 a.m., radar showed locally heavy rain over 1 inch per hour over the slopes of Haleakalā, and heavy rain continues to move onshore. Several streams over East Maui remain elevated and additional rainfall will be possible over the next several hours, according to the updated forecast.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency reports that several roads remain closed, including the Piʻilani Highway near Nuʻu, South Kīhei Road near Kūlanihākoʻi Gulch, and Pūlehu Road above the Central Maui Landfill.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Molokaʻi Flood Advisory until 8 a.m.

Update: 4:55 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for the island of Molokaʻi

At 4:49 a.m., radar showed locally heavy rain moving over the island. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 1.5 inches per hour. Additional rainfall is expected over the next several hours, according to the NWS.

The National Weather Service reports that some locations that will experience flooding include: Kualapuʻu, Kaunakakai, Hoʻolehua, Kalaupapa National Park, Kawela, Kamalō, Maunaloa, ʻUalapuʻe, Pūkoʻo, Kepuhi, Hālawa Valley and Molokaʻi Airport.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Flood Warning extended to 4 a.m.

Posted: 12:51 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

At 12:51 a.m., radar indicated locally heavy rain over 1 inch per hour over the slopes of Haleakalā. The NWS reports that several streams over East Maui remain elevated.

According to Maui Emergency Management Agency, several roads remain closed, including the Piʻilani Highway near Nuʻu, South Kīhei Road near Kūlanihākoʻi Gulch, and Pūlehu Road above the Central Maui Landfill.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The NWS advises that heavy rain may result in flash flooding of drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Keʻanae, Kīpahulu, Nāhiku, Kula, Kaupō, Makawao, Huelo, Pukalani, Kēōkea, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Hāliʻimaile, Hāna, Paʻuwela, Pāʻia, Haleakalā National Park, Wailua, Kailua and Hāmoa.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts, even if they are currently dry. The NWS reminds motorists and pedestrians not to cross fast flowing or rising water in their vehicle or on foot. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

This warning may need to be extended beyond 4 a.m. if flooding persists.

Previous Update

Update: 9:36 p.m., Friday, Jan.27, 2023

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

At 9:36 p.m., radar showed heavy rain over the slopes of Haleakalā, falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour with locally heavier rain up to 3 inches per hour. “Water levels at Honopou Stream and Waikamoi Stream have risen significantly, and other streams have increased as well. Maui Emergency Management Agency reports that several roads remain closed, including the Piʻilani Highway near Nuʻu, South Kīhei Road near Kūlanihākoʻi Gulch, and Pūlehu Road above the landfill.