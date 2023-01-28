Maui News

Weather updates for Saturday: Maui Flood Warning extended to 7 a.m.

January 28, 2023, 2:25 AM HST
* Updated January 28, 4:59 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Satellite imagery. PC: NOAA/NWS 2:21 a.m. Jan. 28, 2023

Maui Flood Warning extended to 7 a.m.
Update: 4:50 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

The National Weather Service has extended a Flood Warning for Maui until 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

At 3:42 a.m., radar showed locally heavy rain over 1 inch per hour over the slopes of Haleakalā, and heavy rain continues to move onshore. Several streams over East Maui remain elevated and additional rainfall will be possible over the next several hours, according to the updated forecast.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency reports that several roads remain closed, including the Piʻilani Highway near Nuʻu, South Kīhei Road near Kūlanihākoʻi Gulch, and Pūlehu Road above the Central Maui Landfill. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Molokaʻi Flood Advisory until 8 a.m.
Update: 4:55 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for the island of Molokaʻi

At 4:49 a.m., radar showed locally heavy rain moving over the island. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 1.5 inches per hour. Additional rainfall is expected over the next several hours, according to the NWS.

The National Weather Service reports that some locations that will experience flooding include: Kualapuʻu, Kaunakakai, Hoʻolehua, Kalaupapa National Park, Kawela, Kamalō, Maunaloa, ʻUalapuʻe, Pūkoʻo, Kepuhi, Hālawa Valley and Molokaʻi Airport.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Flood Warning extended to 4 a.m.
Posted: 12:51 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

At 12:51 a.m., radar indicated locally heavy rain over 1 inch per hour over the slopes of Haleakalā. The NWS reports that several streams over East Maui remain elevated.

According to Maui Emergency Management Agency, several roads remain closed, including the Piʻilani Highway near Nuʻu, South Kīhei Road near Kūlanihākoʻi  Gulch, and Pūlehu Road above the Central Maui Landfill.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The NWS advises that heavy rain may result in flash flooding of drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Keʻanae, Kīpahulu, Nāhiku, Kula, Kaupō, Makawao, Huelo, Pukalani, Kēōkea, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Hāliʻimaile, Hāna, Paʻuwela, Pāʻia, Haleakalā National Park, Wailua, Kailua and Hāmoa.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts, even if they are currently dry. The NWS reminds motorists and pedestrians not to cross fast flowing or rising water in their vehicle or on foot. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

This warning may need to be extended beyond 4 a.m. if flooding persists.

Previous Update
Update: 9:36 p.m., Friday, Jan.27, 2023

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

At 9:36 p.m., radar showed heavy rain over the slopes of Haleakalā, falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour with locally heavier rain up to 3 inches per hour. “Water levels at Honopou Stream and Waikamoi Stream have risen significantly, and other streams have increased as well. Maui Emergency Management Agency reports that several roads remain closed, including the Piʻilani Highway near Nuʻu, South Kīhei Road near Kūlanihākoʻi Gulch, and Pūlehu Road above the landfill.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Bicycle Shop Owner Watches Makawao Store Go Up In Flames 2Abundance Of Mother And Calf Humpback Whale Pairs Prompts Advice To Ocean Users 3Maui Flood Advisory Until 130 P M 4South Kihei Road Closed At Kulanihakoʻi Gulch Piʻilani Highway Closed At Nuʻu 5Breaking Maui Firefighter Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Being Swept In Storm Drain 6Haleakala National Park Summit District Is Partially Closed Due To Severe Weather