Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 10-14 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Frequent showers with isolated

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 06:05 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 02:05 PM HST. Sunrise 7:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:13 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 10:49 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 03:04 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:14 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell will continue to lower today. A series of moderate, medium to short period north swells will move through the local waters today into the first half of next week, helping to keep surf elevated along north facing shores. A long- period, moderate northwest swell (310 degrees) is expected to boost surf heights to advisory levels along north and west facing shores Sunday into Monday, before subsiding Tuesday. Choppy, east shore surf will become increasingly rough as the wind swell picks up over the next couple of days and some wrap from the north swells mixes in. Background south swells will keep surf small along south facing shores today and tomorrow, then will gradually pick up early next week as a small, long- period swell fills in.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.