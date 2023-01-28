Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 28, 2023

January 28, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
10-14 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Frequent showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 06:05 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 02:05 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:13 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 10:49 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers and

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 03:04 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:14 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell will continue to lower today. A series of moderate, medium to short period north swells will move through the local waters today into the first half of next week, helping to keep surf elevated along north facing shores. A long- period, moderate northwest swell (310 degrees) is expected to boost surf heights to advisory levels along north and west facing shores Sunday into Monday, before subsiding Tuesday. Choppy, east shore surf will become increasingly rough as the wind swell picks up over the next couple of days and some wrap from the north swells mixes in. Background south swells will keep surf small along south facing shores today and tomorrow, then will gradually pick up early next week as a small, long- period swell fills in. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
