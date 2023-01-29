Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 10-14 10-15 10-15 West Facing 2-4 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Frequent showers and scattered

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 03:04 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:14 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Frequent showers and scattered

thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 12:10 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Cloudy. Showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 04:09 PM HST. Sunrise 7:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:14 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An incoming northwest swell (310 degrees) will bring surf near advisory levels later today for north and west facing shores, and likely to low-end advisory level tonight and Monday. Overlapping north swells (340 to 040 degrees) with moderate to short periods will move through during the first half of the week, helping to keep surf elevated along north facing shores. East shore surf will become increasingly rough as the local wind swell picks up over the next couple of days, and mixes with some of the wrap from the north swells but is expected remain below advisory levels.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NNE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Clean with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.