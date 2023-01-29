Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for January 29, 2023

January 29, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
10-14
10-15
10-15 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Frequent showers and scattered

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 03:04 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:14 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Frequent showers and scattered

                            thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 12:10 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers likely and scattered

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Light and variable winds, becoming east

                            around 15 mph in the afternoon. 		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 04:09 PM HST. 











Sunrise
7:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:14 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An incoming northwest swell (310 degrees) will bring surf near advisory levels later today for north and west facing shores, and likely to low-end advisory level tonight and Monday. Overlapping north swells (340 to 040 degrees) with moderate to short periods will move through during the first half of the week, helping to keep surf elevated along north facing shores. East shore surf will become increasingly rough as the local wind swell picks up over the next couple of days, and mixes with some of the wrap from the north swells but is expected remain below advisory levels. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high N short period wind swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.



				  Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NNE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to waist high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.



				  Conditions: Clean with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1South Kihei Road Closed At Kulanihakoʻi Gulch Piʻilani Highway Closed At Nuʻu      2Maui Flood Advisory Until 130 P M      3Breaking Maui Firefighter Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Being Swept In Storm Drain      4Haleakala National Park Summit District Is Partially Closed Due To Severe Weather      5Maui Saturday Weather Related Road Closures      6Weather Updates For Saturday Maui Flood Warning Extended