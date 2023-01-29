Maui News

Maui weather updates for Sunday: Flood Watch continues through Monday afternoon

January 29, 2023, 7:35 AM HST
* Updated January 29, 7:48 AM
Satellite imagery, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 7:33 a.m. PC: NOAA/NWS
Radar imagery, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 7:33 a.m. PC: NOAA/NWS

Molokaʻi Flood Advisory until 9:15 a.m.
Update: 6:17 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Molokaʻi until 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

At 6:12 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over central Molokaʻi falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. “Additional heavy rainfall is expected to move onshore in the next several hours,” according to the NWS.

Locations that will experience flooding include: Kualapuʻu, Kaunakakai, Hoʻolehua, Kalaupapa National Park, Kawela, Kamalo, ʻUalapuʻe, Pūkoʻo, Hālawa Valley and Molokaʻi Airport.

Maui Flood Watch through Monday afternoon
Posted: 3:06 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Maui County until Monday afternoon.

Forecasters with the NWS say flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. Landslides could lead to road closures, especially along the Hāna Highway.

According to the NWS, a surface trough will continue to bring heavy showers and thunderstorms over Maui County. Flooding has already affected some areas in Maui County and any additional rainfall will quickly flood low-lying areas, according to forecasters.

The public is advised to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

