Maui News

Storm cleanup resumes on Maui: park and landfill closures continue

January 29, 2023, 2:32 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Storm cleanup continues in Maui County with closures in place for at least two landfills and several parks.

The Central Maui Landfill and Molokaʻi Landfill remain closed due to unsafe conditions affecting access. With the the closure of the Central Maui Landfill, the Olowalu Transfer Station also remains closed. Reopening of the landfills and transfer station on Monday will be dependent on conditions. Information on the status of reopening is available by calling the County’s Solid Waste Division at 270-7875.

Flooding and ground conditions have caused the closure of Baldwin Beach Park, Kalepolepo Beach Park, Kepaniwai Park, and the third entrance to Kanahā Beach Park. Restrooms at Kanaha Beach Park are closed until water service is restored. The Cooke Memorial Pool on Molokaʻi is also closed today.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Public Works crews are continuing to address downed trees and roadway debris in impacted areas on Maui and Molokaʻi in order to make roadways passable. Motorists are asked for patience as crews from Public Works begin clean-up and recovery efforts. 

Department of Water Supply personnel are responding to a broken water main break in Kahului affecting 20 customers on Kuhuoi Street.

Residents can report structural property damage from the flooding online at www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1South Kihei Road Closed At Kulanihakoʻi Gulch Piʻilani Highway Closed At Nuʻu 2Maui Saturday Weather Related Road Closures 3Maui Weather Related Cancellations For Saturday 4Weather Updates For Saturday Maui Flood Warning Extended 5Breaking Maui Firefighter Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Being Swept In Storm Drain 6Haleakala National Park Summit District Is Partially Closed Due To Severe Weather