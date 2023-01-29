Storm cleanup continues in Maui County with closures in place for at least two landfills and several parks.

The Central Maui Landfill and Molokaʻi Landfill remain closed due to unsafe conditions affecting access. With the the closure of the Central Maui Landfill, the Olowalu Transfer Station also remains closed. Reopening of the landfills and transfer station on Monday will be dependent on conditions. Information on the status of reopening is available by calling the County’s Solid Waste Division at 270-7875.

Flooding and ground conditions have caused the closure of Baldwin Beach Park, Kalepolepo Beach Park, Kepaniwai Park, and the third entrance to Kanahā Beach Park. Restrooms at Kanaha Beach Park are closed until water service is restored. The Cooke Memorial Pool on Molokaʻi is also closed today.

Public Works crews are continuing to address downed trees and roadway debris in impacted areas on Maui and Molokaʻi in order to make roadways passable. Motorists are asked for patience as crews from Public Works begin clean-up and recovery efforts.

Department of Water Supply personnel are responding to a broken water main break in Kahului affecting 20 customers on Kuhuoi Street.

Residents can report structural property damage from the flooding online at www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.