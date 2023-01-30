Maui News

3 days of downpours bring 23.61″ of rain to Puʻu Aliʻi, Molokaʻi, up to 15″ to parts of Maui

January 30, 2023, 6:51 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Barricades are installed at a washout on South Kīhei Road near Kūlanihākoʻi Gulch. PC: Lila Fujimoto/County of Maui.

Crews on Maui continued to assess flooding and saturation from three days of heavy rainfall.

Preliminary data from the National Weather Service shows rainfall from Jan. 27-30 was measured at 23.61 inches at Puʻu Aliʻi, Molokaʻi, and from 5 to 15 inches over parts of Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Baldwin Beach Park, Kanahā Beach Park and athletic fields throughout the County of Maui remained closed Monday while crews continued to assess storm impacts.

In Kīhei, Ka Lae Pōhaku Beach Park was closed to ocean activities until further notice due to significant impacts to the shoreline.

Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. thanked the community vigilance during the past few days. “Our departments, emergency responders, and the Maui County Emergency Management Agency have been actively monitoring the storm and working hard to keep our community safe, address damages, clear roadways, and safely reopen facilities closed due to conditions.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Safety is our first priority and I know everyone is eager to resume daily activities, however with weather forecasts showing the potential for additional impacts this week, it’s important that we all continue to stay aware of the possible dangers, look out for each other and make good decisions,” said Mayor Bissen in a news release.

The National Weather Service forecast that weather conditions will improve Tuesday but remain unsettled with afternoon clouds and showers.

Other facility impacts and updates:

  • At Kanahā Beach Park, entrances were flooded, and restrooms and showers were closed Monday due to a water main line break.
  • At Pāpalaua Beach Park, ponding water between the parking area and roadsides prevented campers from parking directly in front of campsites.
  • Athletic fields at county facilities were closed due to safety hazards associated with field saturation.
  • Central Maui Landfill and the Olowalu Transfer Station were reopened Monday.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Residents can report structural property damage from the flooding online at www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Video Sperm Whale Carcass Washes Up On Kauaʻi Beach Prompts Agency Response 2Maui Weather Updates For Sunday Flood Watch Continues Through Monday Afternoon 3Maui County Sees Largest Vacation Rental Supply Occupancy Average Rates In State 4Maui Weather Related Cancellations For Saturday 5South Kihei Road Closed At Kulanihakoʻi Gulch Piʻilani Highway Closed At Nuʻu 6Surface Trough Near Maui County Slowly Moves West