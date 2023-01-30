Barricades are installed at a washout on South Kīhei Road near Kūlanihākoʻi Gulch. PC: Lila Fujimoto/County of Maui.

Crews on Maui continued to assess flooding and saturation from three days of heavy rainfall.

Preliminary data from the National Weather Service shows rainfall from Jan. 27-30 was measured at 23.61 inches at Puʻu Aliʻi, Molokaʻi, and from 5 to 15 inches over parts of Maui.

Baldwin Beach Park, Kanahā Beach Park and athletic fields throughout the County of Maui remained closed Monday while crews continued to assess storm impacts.

In Kīhei, Ka Lae Pōhaku Beach Park was closed to ocean activities until further notice due to significant impacts to the shoreline.

Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. thanked the community vigilance during the past few days. “Our departments, emergency responders, and the Maui County Emergency Management Agency have been actively monitoring the storm and working hard to keep our community safe, address damages, clear roadways, and safely reopen facilities closed due to conditions.”

“Safety is our first priority and I know everyone is eager to resume daily activities, however with weather forecasts showing the potential for additional impacts this week, it’s important that we all continue to stay aware of the possible dangers, look out for each other and make good decisions,” said Mayor Bissen in a news release.

The National Weather Service forecast that weather conditions will improve Tuesday but remain unsettled with afternoon clouds and showers.

Other facility impacts and updates:

At Kanahā Beach Park, entrances were flooded, and restrooms and showers were closed Monday due to a water main line break.

At Pāpalaua Beach Park, ponding water between the parking area and roadsides prevented campers from parking directly in front of campsites.

Athletic fields at county facilities were closed due to safety hazards associated with field saturation.

Central Maui Landfill and the Olowalu Transfer Station were reopened Monday.

Residents can report structural property damage from the flooding online at www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.