File photo of Maui County Regional Science and Engineering Fair. The 64th competition will be held on Feb. 9 at the University of Hawai’i Maui College.

The 64th Maui County Regional Science and Engineering Fair will be held on Feb. 9 at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

The Science Fair is a collaborative effort and partnership with the community. About 45 members from Maui’s science and engineering community judge the projects.

Judging will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The fair is open to the public at 1:30 p.m with award presentations at 3:15 p.m. It is being held at the college’s Student Life Lounge in the Pilina Building.

The senior division has 25 high school student researchers representing Baldwin High school, Kamehameha and Hawai’i Technology Academy and 30 junior researchers from ʻĪao, St. Anthony and Lokelani middle schools.

Up to 20 blue-ribbon merit winners will be invited to participate in the 2023 Hawaii State Science and Engineering Fair to be held April 5 and 6 on Oʻahu at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

The top two senior division projects also will represent Maui at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas, Tex., May 13-19.

The science fair and travel are funded through sponsors and grants from private donors, other non-profit organizations and community businesses. The top sponsors this year include Paul and Jessie Mizoguchi, Matthew Jackowski, Paul Ueoka, A&B Foundation, Hawaiian Electric and Bayer Crop Sciences.