Pono Pacific Land Management was recently awarded a contract by the state to install 8,000 linear feet of an anticipated 14,785-foot predator-proof fence at Kanahā Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary on Maui.

The purpose of the contract is to provide safe nesting habitats for native and endangered birds by excluding mammalian predators such as rats, mongoose and cats. It also will keep out deer and dogs.

The fence made of rust-resistant materials also will prevent vegetation from being damaged and birds from being attacked.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources awarded the fencing contract for the wildlife sanctuary that is located between downtown Kahului and Kahului Airport.

Kanahā Pond is fed by fresh water and prehistorically was a true wetland. Now, it acts as a flood control basin as well as a wildlife sanctuary.















Kanahā Pond is one of the largest and most important havens for wildlife in Hawai‘i. This wetland area provides protection for Hawaiʻi waterbirds— many endangered— and migratory bird species.

Most common of the native species is the Hawaiian stilt – birds that stand in the water, sometimes on one very skinny leg. Hawaiian coots, koloa ducks, black-crown night herons (‘auku‘u), and nēnē (the state bird) also frequently rest and feed in the pond.