Crime Statistics

Stabbing in Wailea reportedly started as an argument over parking and escalated

February 1, 2023, 10:01 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A 29-year-old Kīhei man is recovering from a stab wound after an argument over parking escalated into a physical altercation in Wailea Tuesday night, police said.

The incident was reported at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2023 in the shopping complex parking lot at 3750 Wailea Ala Nui Drive.

Upon police arrival, the victim was found suffering from an apparent stab wound to the chest. He told police that an argument over parking turned physical, during which time he was stabbed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The victim was transported in stable condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, a 63-year-old Kīhei man was detained on the scene and arrested for second degree assault. The suspect remains in police custody, pending charges.

*This story may be updated later to reflect the updated status of the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Gofundme Set Up For Maui Firefighter Tre Evans Dumaran 23 Days Of Downpours Bring 23 61 Of Rain To Puʻu Aliʻi Molokaʻi Up To 15 To Parts Of Maui 3Maui County Sees Largest Vacation Rental Supply Occupancy Average Rates In State 4Maui Firefighter Injured In Flood Response Remains In Critical Condition 5700 Gallons Of Diesel Fuel Spilled At Maui Space Surveillance Complex At Haleakala 6Alice Lee Re Elected As Maui County Council Chair During Often Heated Marathon Meeting