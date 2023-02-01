A 29-year-old Kīhei man is recovering from a stab wound after an argument over parking escalated into a physical altercation in Wailea Tuesday night, police said.

The incident was reported at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2023 in the shopping complex parking lot at 3750 Wailea Ala Nui Drive.

Upon police arrival, the victim was found suffering from an apparent stab wound to the chest. He told police that an argument over parking turned physical, during which time he was stabbed.

The victim was transported in stable condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, a 63-year-old Kīhei man was detained on the scene and arrested for second degree assault. The suspect remains in police custody, pending charges.

