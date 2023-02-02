87 Hawai‘i public school educators earn, renew NBCT certification

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education is celebrating 83 of its teachers statewide who have earned or renewed their National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification – a recognition for meeting the highest standards for teaching.

A ceremony was held Wednesday evening at the Hawai‘i State Capitol with special guests including Gov. Josh Green, Superintendent Keith Hayashi, Kamehameha Schools CEO Jack Wong, HIDOE’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year Michael Ida, legislators and representatives from the Hawai‘i State Teachers Association.

To earn or retain this certification, educators must be up to date with the latest strategies and best practices in education. It is a rigorous process that can take anywhere from one to three years and involves applicants submitting a comprehensive portfolio. The renewal process is just as demanding, requiring teachers to demonstrate professional growth.

“National Board Certified Teachers elevate not only their own skills, but help to improve their school and other schools across the state,” Superintendent Hayashi said in a department news release. “The outstanding work of our individual teachers help to guide our schools, programs and priorities, and we are extremely grateful to have these teachers leading our Hawaii public school system forward.”

Hawai‘i is consistently ranked among the top states in the nation for the percentage of National Board Certified Teachers and boasts one of the fastest growing populations of NBCT educators.

There are currently 383 active HIDOE teachers with this certification.

“The decision to pursue National Board Certification is not taken lightly. Teachers, who already have so many responsibilities on a daily basis, choose to add to the work they are doing to benefit their profession and their students,” said Logan Okita, an NBCT at Nimitz Elementary and vice president of the Hawai‘i State Teachers Association. Okita said national data show students with National Board Certified teachers often achieve gains equivalent to 1.5 months of additional learning.

