Hawaiʻi Energy has launched the state’s renewed incentive program for electric vehicle charging stations to help expand Hawaiʻi’s public charging network and encourage more installations and upgrades statewide.

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature established the state-funded program on behalf of the Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission.

Hawai’i Energy, the state’s Public Benefits Fund administrator, can award a total of $592,000 in rebates for eligible installation projects of electric vehicle charging stations that are completed between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.

“The adoption of electric modes of transportation is reliant on having a robust EV charging station infrastructure,” said Caroline Carl, executive director of Hawaiʻi Energy. “This rebate enables more businesses and facilities to install charging stations, which encourages more EV usage across Hawaiʻi, and ultimately helps the state reduce carbon emissions and achieve its clean energy and transportation goals.”

The EVCS Incentive Program provides rebates for:

Eligible electric vehicle charging stations must have network connectivity and be publicly accessible to multiple tenants, employees and/or customers, or serve electric vehicle fleets. Eligible sites include:

Commercial facilities: Including, but not limited to, office buildings, retail centers, hospitals, restaurants, warehouses, mixed-use facilities, conference centers, and government offices

Multi-unit residential dwellings: A property with a minimum of five housing units and eight parking spots

Fleet : A group of two or more electric vehicles owned or leased by a business, government agency, or other organization.

To emphasize installations of charging stations for underserved communities, Hawaiʻi Energy is continuing to offer a bonus incentive for affordable housing developments. In addition to the state-funded rebate, affordable housing development applicants on all islands may apply for the following bonus incentive levels:

Existing affordable housing developments: $5,000 per station

New affordable housing developments: $1,500 per station

Applicants may submit their applications within 12 months of the date that a qualifying charging station was installed and activated for use between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023. Completed applications will be accepted on a first-come first-served basis and processed in the order received and as funds are available.

Hawai‘i Energy’s electric vehicle charging station webpage will keep a running tally of the funds available.

For more information on the incentive program and to apply, go to HawaiiEnergy.com.