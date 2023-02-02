Temporary Water Shut-Off for Hoʻolehua Water System Users. PC: DHHL

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractor Goodfellow Bros., will install new valves on the Hoʻolehua Water System on Molokaʻi during the evenings of Feb. 21 and 23, 2023, weather permitting.

Water service is scheduled to be shut off from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on both dates for customers in the Hoʻolehua area, including businesses and Kualapuʻu School.

Affected customers are asked to store water and adjust schedules accordingly. In the event of technical difficulties or unforeseen conditions such as weather, potable water trucks will be placed near the Lanikeha Center and the DHHL baseyard for community use.

In addition, Kalama‘ula water customers are asked to conserve water the whole week of the scheduled work, as the entire system will be operating at decreased capacity.

The temporary water service interruption is a portion of DHHL’s $37 million capital improvement project to improve Molokaʻi’s 80-year-old Hoʻolehua Water System.

DHHL maintains four water systems statewide. Those water service areas are in Anahola, Kauaʻi; Hoʻolehua and Kalamaʻula, Molokaʻi; and Kawaihae and Puʻukapu on Hawaiʻi Island.