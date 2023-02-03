Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 03, 2023

February 3, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
3-5
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

                            around 15 mph in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:00 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 01:01 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:17 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:15 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 02:42 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:14 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:17 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will slowly decline into the weekend. A medium-period north-northwest swell will arrive by the end of the day Saturday, then hold into Sunday before fading. On Monday, an upward trend is expected out of the northwest. This long-period northwest swell will slowly fill in through the day Monday, then peak sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday before lowering into the latter half of next week. If this materializes, surf could near advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands as it peaks. Surf along south facing shores will ease into the weekend as a long-period south swell moves through. Surf along east facing shores will trend up this weekend through next week as high pressure sets up to the north and a belt of fresh to strong easterly trades develops over and far upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Maui Police Seek Help To Find Wailuku Woman In Custody Complaint Who Took Son And Fled      2Gofundme Set Up For Maui Firefighter Tre Evans Dumaran      3Kulanihakoʻi Gulch Maintenance In Kihei Starts Feb 13      4Stabbing In Wailea Reportedly Started As An Argument Over Parking And Escalated      5Maile Amber Alert Missing Endangered 3 Month Old Child Hoku Nui Pueo Wada      6Marine Debris Ingested By 60 Ton Sperm Whale Believed To Be A Contributing Cause Of Death