Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 5-7 5-7 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:00 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 01:01 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:17 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:15 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 02:42 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:14 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:37 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:17 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will slowly decline into the weekend. A medium-period north-northwest swell will arrive by the end of the day Saturday, then hold into Sunday before fading. On Monday, an upward trend is expected out of the northwest. This long-period northwest swell will slowly fill in through the day Monday, then peak sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday before lowering into the latter half of next week. If this materializes, surf could near advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands as it peaks. Surf along south facing shores will ease into the weekend as a long-period south swell moves through. Surf along east facing shores will trend up this weekend through next week as high pressure sets up to the north and a belt of fresh to strong easterly trades develops over and far upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.