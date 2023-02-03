Maui News

Police renew request for assistance in finding woman who went missing on Maui in 2019

February 3, 2023, 8:39 AM HST
* Updated February 3, 8:40 AM
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry. She was reported missing on the island of Maui in late July 2019; however, her family recently received a tip of a possible sighting of her in Pāhoa town on Jan. 13, 2023.
 
Henry, who is from San Diego, California, traveled to Maui in July 2019 for a vacation. Her rental vehicle was later located along with some of her personal belongings at the Waiʻānapanapa State Park on July 21, 2019. She has not been seen or heard from since.
 
Henry is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with wavy brown hair and brown eyes.
 
Police ask anyone who may have seen Henry or has information on her whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

