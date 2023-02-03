UH Maui College Academy of Creative Media student Ken Alba.

A video conceived and produced by University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Academy of Creative Media student Ken Alba earned accolades from the Hawaiʻi Association for Career & Technical Education.

The winning video contest submission was shown for the first time publicly at the Hawai‘i ACTE conference held in Honolulu at the end of January. It will also welcome guests to the Region V ACTE Conference scheduled to take place in April 2024 in Honolulu.

“Since it will be viewed by a Mainland audience, I wanted to open with the word ‘Aloha’ and its meaning,” said Alba. “I also wanted to show how learning in Hawaiʻi is unique because of our environment, our community, and the Hawaiian culture.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This was the second year of the student video competition, open to all high school and college students in the state.

“We wanted to give insight into how fortunate we are to be able to live and learn in Hawai‘i. What better way to do so than to see this from the eyes of our students,” said William Castillo, President of Hawai‘i ACTE. “The board and all the conference attendees were absolutely blown away by the quality and authenticity of Ken’s submission.”

Alba, who will graduate from UHMC’s Creative Media Program in May, first picked up a video camera just a couple of years ago. “I was interested in graphic design and media at Lahainaluna High School,” he said. “Then when COVID happened, I bought a camera. I fell in love with videography, with the art of it and it’s storytelling ability.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

His instructors at UHMC’s Academy of Creative Media have been impressed with Alba’s work from the start.

“We hear at ACM Maui, teach, preach and mentor, and then it’s up to the students to practice and deliver,” said Adi Ell Ad, who was his instructor for several courses. “Ken has fully demonstrated that he has, indeed, delivered with his award-winning project.”

Brian Kohne, UHMC Creative Media Program Coordinator said, “Like many of our Academy for Creative Media Maui students, Ken arrived motivated to learn and already possessing a wealth of skill and ability. He’s applied himself and taken advantage of the many talented instructors on our team, and the work for which he is now being recognized reflects dedication and acumen as a visual storyteller. His future is bright, indeed.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

After graduation this May, Alba heads to Northwest University in Kirkland, Washington where he will study live and video production and pursue a bachelor’s degree.

Alba’s video can be viewed on YouTube.