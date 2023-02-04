Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Numerous showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 09:14 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:37 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:17 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:49 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:07 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 09:32 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:10 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:18 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest swell (310 degrees) will slowly fade, but additional medium-period north-westerly swells (320-350) are expected over the several days and will keep surf elevated along north and west facing shores. A slightly larger northwest swell during the second half of the week may raise surf to near advisory levels. The current long-period south swell will continue to fade through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will trend up through next week due to fresh to strong easterly trades over and far upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Ankle high N short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Knee high short period wind swell with occasional thigh sets. The swell will be coming from the N in the morning and shift to the NNE during the day.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.