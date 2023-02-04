Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 04, 2023

February 4, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Numerous showers and a slight

                            chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 09:14 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:37 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:17 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:49 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 03:07 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 09:32 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:10 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:18 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest swell (310 degrees) will slowly fade, but additional medium-period north-westerly swells (320-350) are expected over the several days and will keep surf elevated along north and west facing shores. A slightly larger northwest swell during the second half of the week may raise surf to near advisory levels. The current long-period south swell will continue to fade through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will trend up through next week due to fresh to strong easterly trades over and far upstream of the islands. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle high N short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more NE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to chest high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high short period wind swell with occasional thigh sets. The swell will be coming from the N in the morning and shift to the NNE during the day.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Maile Amber Alert Missing Endangered 3 Month Old Child Hoku Nui Pueo Wada      2Proposed Tourism Carrying Capacity Study Gets Early Support From Maui Residents      3Police Renew Request For Assistance In Finding Woman Who Went Missing On Maui In 2019      4Maui Police Thank The Public Following Successful Recovery Of Baby In Custodial Case      5Maui Police Seek Help To Find Wailuku Woman In Custody Complaint Who Took Son And Fled      6Mayor Visits Site Of Diesel Fuel Spill At Haleakala Air Force Plans Update On Remediation Plan