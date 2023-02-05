Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 05, 2023

February 5, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. A chance of showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 09:32 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:10 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:18 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:21 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 03:31 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:53 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 02:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:18 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A medium period north-northwest swell (340-350 degrees) will decline today lowering surf heights along north and west facing shores. On Monday, the next long period northwest swell (310-320 degrees) will slowly fill in, and peak on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, two overlapping swells will build into the region. A new long period northwest (320-330 degree) swell will arrive by Thursday morning, while a trailing medium period north (350-360 degree) swell fills in by Thursday night. These two swells may boost surf heights to near advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores on Thursday and Friday. Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Comments
