Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. A chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 09:32 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:10 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:18 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:21 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:31 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:53 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:44 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:18 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A medium period north-northwest swell (340-350 degrees) will decline today lowering surf heights along north and west facing shores. On Monday, the next long period northwest swell (310-320 degrees) will slowly fill in, and peak on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, two overlapping swells will build into the region. A new long period northwest (320-330 degree) swell will arrive by Thursday morning, while a trailing medium period north (350-360 degree) swell fills in by Thursday night. These two swells may boost surf heights to near advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores on Thursday and Friday. Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through the week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.