Maui Surf Forecast for February 05, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly sunny. A chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:18 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:18 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A medium period north-northwest swell (340-350 degrees) will decline today lowering surf heights along north and west facing shores. On Monday, the next long period northwest swell (310-320 degrees) will slowly fill in, and peak on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, two overlapping swells will build into the region. A new long period northwest (320-330 degree) swell will arrive by Thursday morning, while a trailing medium period north (350-360 degree) swell fills in by Thursday night. These two swells may boost surf heights to near advisory levels for exposed north and west facing shores on Thursday and Friday. Surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com