Whale Trust and The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua invite the public to the 17th annual Whale Tales from Feb. 17 to 20, where special guest Jean-Michel Cousteau will join 14 world-renowned experts to share the latest in marine research, exploration and discovery.

Also, award-winning producers, directors and filmmakers Howard and Michele Hall will present a screening of their new film, “Soul of the Ocean,” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

The son of ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau, Jean-Michel Cousteau has investigated the world’s oceans for much of his life, a news release said. He founded Ocean Futures Society in 1999 to honor his heritage and carry on this pioneering work.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment is a hands-on, educational program developed by Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society in partnership with The Ritz-Carlton. The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is one of four Ritz-Carlton hotels worldwide to offer the program where kids and adults are encouraged to engage with the world around them and understand how their actions can help preserve it for future generations.

Seven-time Emmy winners Howard and Michele, “Soul of the Ocean” filmmakers, specialize in underwater natural history film production and have produced numerous award winning television films for PBS Nature, National Geographic, the BCC and others.

Tickets are included in the Whale Tales weekend pass and are otherwise available for a suggested donation of $10 per person on WhaleTales.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Whale Tales is an educational and fundraising event presented annually by Whale Trust, a Maui-based whale research organization, to promote and support scientific research and education about whales and the ocean environment. All proceeds from the weekend’s activities help fund whale research in Hawai’i.

Now in its 17th year, the event features expert presentations, benefit whale watches with presenters, marine photography and films, and opportunities to network with world-renowned authorities in whale research.

Presentations, the Whale Tales Marine Science Center and the expo are open to the public on Friday and Saturday at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua and most presentations will also be live-streamed for online access.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Registration for attending the talks and expo is required, with a suggested donation of $60 per person. Pre-registration is highly encouraged due to limited seating.

The expo and Marine Science Center will showcase local businesses, artists, and hands-on education stations presented by Maui non-profit organizations. From Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary’s 40-foot walk-in inflatable humpback whale to Maui Ocean Center’s coral feeding stations, guests of all ages will have the opportunity to learn more about whales and their environment through interactive discovery.

Tickets for a selection of benefit whale watches with Whale Tales presenters on board are available for purchase online. This year’s whale watches and ocean experiences begin on Saturday, Feb. 19, and continue through Monday, Feb. 20.

Learn more and register online at WhaleTales.org.