









The Maui Humane Society is urgently requesting the community’s help to provide temporary homes for dogs that are currently housed at the shelter.

Maui Humane Society currently has 105 dogs in their care–that’s well beyond the kennel capacity of 40 dogs at the facility. Dogs are being paired in kennels to make additional space.

In these moments of high population, Maui Humane Society signals “SOS Foster” which asks anyone in the community to foster an animal. Participants do not need previous experience plus they receive the necessary supplies, completely free of charge. There is no pressure to adopt through SOS Foster and the amount of time the animal stays in your home is dependent on their schedule. Additionally, other ways the community can help is through adoption, Paws-to-Adopt (10-day adoption trial), Dog on Demand program and help spreading the word.

In order to address the overpopulation issue, Maui Humane Society will be open until 7 p.m. on

Friday, Feb. 17 to offer the community more opportunity to see and visit their animals for adoption and foster. All adoptions will be sponsored by Petco Love and there will be Valentine’s Day themed activities, including a puppy kissing booth.

Whether you are single or in a multi-family household, visiting Maui in dog-friendly accommodations, are a part-time resident, or are looking for a no-commitment pet, any and all availability and attention is appreciated.

All dogs on the website are available for “SOS Foster.” Maui Humane Society is

located off Maui Veterans Highway and open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., plus open late on Feb. 17

(7 p.m.).