Maui News

Some Pukalani customers to be affected by water shutoff, Feb. 7

February 6, 2023, 1:36 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A portion of customers in the Pukalani area will have their water shut off from approximately 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, while work is done on the County of Maui water system.

The affected customers are in the area of ʻIolani Street from Pukalani School to the end of ʻIolani Street, including Kamelani Loop, Hukilani Place, Alohilani Street, Hiwalani Loop, ʻIwalani Street, Ipolani Street and Iholani Street.

Officials with the county Department of Water Supply apologized for any inconvenience and encouraged customers along these roads to store water.

HI-Built, LLC is performing the work as part of the ʻIolani Street pavement reconstruction project.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To report a water emergency, call the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Family Of Maui Firefighter Tre Evans Dumaran Confirms His Passing 2Waiehu Land Dispute Lingers As ʻohana Group Begins Retrieval Of Removed Items From Meo 3Catching Up With Maui Grammy Winner Jason Baum 4Kakoo Haleakala Calls For The Removal Of Telescopes Following Diesel Fuel Spill On Maui 5Maui Veterans Highway Closure Due To Single Vehicle Accident 6Predator Proof Fence Installation Begins At Kanaha Pond State Wildlife Sanctuary