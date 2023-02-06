A portion of customers in the Pukalani area will have their water shut off from approximately 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, while work is done on the County of Maui water system.

The affected customers are in the area of ʻIolani Street from Pukalani School to the end of ʻIolani Street, including Kamelani Loop, Hukilani Place, Alohilani Street, Hiwalani Loop, ʻIwalani Street, Ipolani Street and Iholani Street.

Officials with the county Department of Water Supply apologized for any inconvenience and encouraged customers along these roads to store water.

HI-Built, LLC is performing the work as part of the ʻIolani Street pavement reconstruction project.

To report a water emergency, call the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.