Red Hill. PC: US EPA, https://www.epa.gov/red-hill

US Senator Brian Schatz of Hawai‘i today called on the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of the Navy, and the Defense Logistics Agency to strengthen its proposed consent order on the closure of Red Hill to include more input from Hawai‘i residents.

“Given the magnitude of the catastrophe and its environmental and community impacts, the order should always allow input from all Hawai‘i citizens,” said Senator Schatz in a letter and public comment submitted to the EPA.

He said the public’s right to review and comment should not depend on a judgment call by any individual. “It should be enshrined in the Proposed Order. Simply put, this proposal must not exclude the public,” he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Senator Schatz’s full public comment on the proposed order can be found below: