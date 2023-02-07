Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 5-7 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 10:15 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 03:18 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:19 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:21 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:13 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:38 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 03:55 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:19 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest (310-320 degree) swell has filled in across the local waters and will gradually build over the next day or so. Surf along north and west-facing shores will rise accordingly and peak Wednesday, before fading Thursday. A north (340-350 degrees) swell is expected to arrive Thursday, with surf building to around High Surf Advisory levels for north and west facing shores as it peaks into the evening. This swell will decline Friday into the weekend. Rough sea conditions can be anticipated along eastern shores in response to strong to near gale force trades over and upstream of the area. Surf heights may even reach advisory levels Friday and Saturday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.