Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 07, 2023

February 7, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:15 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 03:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:19 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:21 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 04:13 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 10:38 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 03:55 PM HST.











Sunrise
7:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:19 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current northwest (310-320 degree) swell has filled in across the local waters and will gradually build over the next day or so. Surf along north and west-facing shores will rise accordingly and peak Wednesday, before fading Thursday. A north (340-350 degrees) swell is expected to arrive Thursday, with surf building to around High Surf Advisory levels for north and west facing shores as it peaks into the evening. This swell will decline Friday into the weekend. Rough sea conditions can be anticipated along eastern shores in response to strong to near gale force trades over and upstream of the area. Surf heights may even reach advisory levels Friday and Saturday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
