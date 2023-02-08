For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for Feb. 2-8, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula-Paia, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

SOJA performs Friday

The reggae band SOJA performs with special guest Tribal Seeds, Ka’ikena Scanlan, Likkle Jordee, and Natural Vibrations at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Feb. 10, Friday, at 5 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. For more than two decades, Grammy Award Winning reggae group SOJA has elated audiences across the globe with their fresh yet timeless take on roots reggae, a sound born from their shared passion for making music that transports and inspires. Some songs include You and Me, Rest of My Life, and Something To Believe In.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Legendary Hawaii entertainers Henry Kapono and Jerry Santos perform together in a Artist 2 Artist gathering.

Santos & Kapono, Saturday

Songwriter and entertainer Jerry Santos of the legendary Olomana is the special guest with host Henry Kapono of Cecilio & Kapono in the “Artist 2 Artist” series at the Maui Arts & Cultural Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Santos is well-known for his song Ku’u Home O Kahalu’u along with other songs available at his website olomanamusic.com Kapono toured successfully as part of the duo with songs like About You and Sailing and Night Music and GoodNight & GoodMorning. The event, part of a series taking place in the MACC’s intimate McCoy Studio Theater, allows audiences an up close and personal experience with the artists. The series continues with Keola Beamer with Moanalani Beamer on March 11, The Mākaha Sons on April 8, and Brother Noland on May 12. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale online for all four concerts at mauiarts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Big Game Viewing, Free

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the The Big Game Viewing Party, Sunday, Feb. 12, free on huge screens at the Castle Theatre and the Yokouchi Pavilion and Courtyard at 1:30 p.m. Gates open at 12 p.m. Hot and cold beverages will be available for purchase in the courtyard before and during the game and food trucks will be on hand selling ono grindzs and snacks. All ages are welcome. The band Asian Blend with dance and pop musicwill be performing before and after the game. For more information, go to mauiarts.org

Cellist Steven Isselis and pianist Connie Shih perform at the Castle Theatre on Feb. 19, Saturday.

Classic soloists perform Feb. 19

Coming up fast is the duo performance of cellist Steven Isselis and pianist Connie Shih at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theatre on Feb. 19, Sunday, at 5:30 p.m.

Isserlis appears regularly with the world’s leading orchestras, including the Berlin Philharmonic, London Philharmonic, and National Symphony Orchestra Washington. Canadian pianist Shih is considered one of Canada’s most outstanding artists. The musical program for the Feb. 19 concert is scheduled to include: Bach: Gamba Sonata No. 1 G Major, BWV 1027; Boccherini: Sonata in F Major, G.9; Brahms: Sonata No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 38; Mendelssohn Variations Concertantes in D Major, Op. 17; and Moscheles Sonata No. 2 in E Major, Op. 121 (1851). Program is subject to change. For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-7469 or email [email protected]

Barnes & Nobles poetry reading, Friday

Poets Maryanne Anderson and Melinda Gohn are the featured readers at Barnes & Nobles at 270 Dairy Road Friday, Feb. 10, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Anderson will present poems from her new book “Finding Cadence,” describing her experience in Ireland last spring. Gohn will read blank verse poems from her upcoming book “Home Heart Home Hawaii.” An open reading follows their presentations. The event is sponsored by the Maui Live Poets Society. Queries may be made at 808-875-0315.

ʻIke Kanaka exhibition, free

An invitational exhibit ʻIke Kanaka, featuring 10 contemporary Kanaka ‘Oiwi artists will be on display at the Schaefer International Gallery through March 18. Admission is free. It’s a bi-lingual exhibit integrated with oleleo Hawaii. Participating artists include Bernice Akamine, Kalai Blakemore, Hoaka Delos Reyes, Solomon Enos, Pohaku Kaho’ohanohano, Lehuauakea, Kawika Lum-Nelmida, Meleanna Aluli Meyer, Aulii Mitchell, and Cory Kamehanaokala Holt Taum. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The gallery is also open until 7:30 p.m. for select Castle Theatre and Yokouchi Pavilion shows. For more information, go to mauiarts.org

George Kahumoku

George Kahumoku at Tante’s Sunday

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs his music along with guests in a kanikapila at Tante’s Island Cuisine at 100 Kaʻahumanu Avenue at Seaside Hotel, Sunday, Feb. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no cover charge. In January, Kahumoku received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hawaiian Academy of Recording Artists. His songs include Ku’u Aina Aloha O Kahakuloa, Kaimalino The Peaceful Sea, and Lokomaika’i. For more information, go to kahumoku.com or tantesislandcuisine.com or call 808-877-0300.

Black History Month celebration

The group African Americans On Maui is celebrating Black History Month online Sunday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. Michael Oliver Armstrong is the keynote speaker, and Osayande Baruti the guest artist. To join the zoom platform, dial 698 305 9935 The password is FLJ808 For more information, go to africanamericanonmaui.com

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, Feb. 11, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Latin night dancing, Thursday

Julia and Rizca conduct dance classes to Latin music at The Empanada Lady restaurant and lounge Thursday, Feb. 9, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., followed by a bachata and salsa social from 8:30 to 11 p.m. For more information, including reservations, call 808-868-4544.

Kelii Lum

Kelii Lum, Friday

Kelii Lum performs island music at The Empanada Lady Restaurant & Lounge at 2119 West Vineyard Street Friday, Feb. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. Lum sings and can play the guitar, ukulele, and bass. There’s a dance floor. For more information, including cover or reservations, call 808-868-4544.

Popular Japan film, Saturday

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center presents the film “The Wind Rises,” an animated drama about the Japan builder of airplanes Horikoshi Ito. Admission to the film Saturday, Feb. 11, at 1:30 p.m., is free. But reservations are required by calling 808-244-6862. The drama has been dubbed into English voices by well-known celebrities. The NVMC will serve fresh-popped popcorn, courtesy of Service Rentals. The Wind Rises was the highest-grossing Japanese film in Japan in 2013. The movie is two hours and six minutes in length. To learn more, visit nvmc.org.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, Feb. 11, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee, Chris Dack, and Mike Freedom sing originals as well as Beatles and other covers. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Guitarist-singer Mike Villaren is part of a trio performing Saturday at The Empanada Lady.

Aloha Braddahs, Saturday

The trio Aloha Braddahs performs at The Empanada Lady Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. The group includes Dave Graber on bass, Steve Santos on drums and Mike Villaren on guitar and vocals. There’s a dance floor. For more information including reservations and cover charge, call 808-868-4544.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. Valdriz’s website is gerivaldriz.com For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Maui Blues and Company, Feb. 17

Coming up fast is Maui Blues & Co. performing at the Maui Coffee Attic’s downstair lounge on Feb. 17, Saturday, at 6 p.m. The band includes group members who formed in 2012 and opened for several notable entertainers, including Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite. The group includes Gary Chadwick on blues harp and vocals, Rick Matinelli on bass and vocals, and Jamie Somera on percussions. Joining them is special guest Michael Elam on keyboards.

For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555

Japanese-American war exhibit

Additional pieces of memorabilia including medals from the personal collection of US nisei veteran Toshio Kubota are on exhibit at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center. The exhibit offers first-person glimpses from World War II. The medals were donated by Valerie Matsunaga.The exhibition is open Monday-Saturday and access is by appointment only. Call 808-244-6862 to reserve a place. For more information, go to nvmc.org

Bailey House tours

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hoike’oke featuring exhibits is open from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop at 2375A Main Street is on the site of the residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

KĪHEI

Productions about Thelonius Monk

Two back-to-back productions about jazz great Thelonius Sphere Monk take place at ProArts Playhouse on the weekend of Feb. 24-25.

Pianist Tommy James plays “Mostly Monk” on Feb. 24, Friday, at 7:30 p.m.

Award-wining actor Rome Neal portrays legendary jazz player in a one-man play, Feb. 25, Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.

The New York Jazz Report said, “Don’t miss this show. It’s a must-see.”

For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

Comedian Jamie Kilstein, Thursday

ProArts Playhouse is presenting comedian Jamie Kilstein, who has been featured on Conan and Showtime. Mature content. Power Up Comedy presents Kilstein on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

Gilliom & Esquire

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom performs with ukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, Feb. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or naluskihei.com

Dayan Kai

Dayan Kai, Friday

Dayan Kai, the former music director of the Elvis tribute Burn’in Love in Lahaina, performs on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Besides singing, Kai plays a number of instruments. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

Anthony Pfluke, Friday

Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian music at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Friday, Feb. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke sings and performs original and traditional Hawaiian tunes. For more information, go to anthonypfluke.com or naluskihei.com

Dirty Cello rocks Saturday

With virtuosic stompin’ Americana from down home blues to rock, the band Dirty Cello performs Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. From Iceland to Italy, and all over the US, the band brings a high energy and unique spin on blues, rock and Americana. Led by vivacious cross-over cellist Rebecca Roudman, Dirty Cello is a high energy band. Here’s Roudman playing the cello and singing, Give Me Some Of That Good Lovin. and Jolene/House Of the Rising Sun. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

Steve Craig at Tiki

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, Feb. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, Feb. 10, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Danyel Alana

Danyel Alana at Nalu’s Saturday

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Saturday, Feb. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Live jazz, Saturday night

Singer-pianist Mark Johnstone and bassist Marcus Johnson perform at “Ekolu Kitchen1279” at Azeka Plaza Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to ekolukitchen1279.com or call 808-793-3333.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer and gifted guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, Feb. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

The Blue Diamond Trio performs at Diamonds at the Azeka Shopping Center Mauka Sunday.

Blue Diamond Trio, Sunday

The Blue Diamond Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone along with a keyboardist and a drummer performs at Diamonds Bar & Grill Sunday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served. The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, call 808-874-9299.

Don Lopez & Kaulana Kanekoa, Sunday

Bassist Don Lopez and ukulele player-singer Kaulana Kaneokoa perform at Nalu’s at Azeka Place Shopping Center Sunday, Feb. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. Both are part of the ukulele-powered touring group Kanekoa. For more information, go to naluskihei.com or kanekoa.live

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe performs at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, Feb. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond at Tikis

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, Feb. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

Jamie Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644

John Cruz

John Cruz at ProArts, Feb. 15

Grammy winner John Cruz performs as a resident artist to an intimate audience at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. The concert runs for 90 minutes with no intermission. Cruz, a guitarist and singer, is known for his song, Island Style, and also his participation in the Playing for Change youtube video, All Along the Watchtower. For more information including tickets, go to johncruz.com or proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Fast Freddy’s Blues Showcase, Feb. 17

Coming up fast is Fast Freddy and the Blue Lava Blues Band at ProArts Playhouse on Feb. 17, Friday, at 7:30 p.m. Guests include Josie Music Awards nominee Dorothy Betz and harmonica virtuoso King Jimi Lee.For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

LAHAINA

Gretchen Rhodes

Gretchen Rhodes, Thursday

Gretchen Rhodes and The House Shakers perform at Fleetwood’s, Thursday, Feb. 9 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The band includes Grammy-winning bassist and singer Lenny Castallenos along with guitarist Kenny Geiser and drummer Paul Marchetti. Rhodes performs soulful blues and rock and has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Her website is gretchenrhodesmusic.com On a separate stage, the Pohai Band performs Thursday, and Levi Poasa performs acoustic, rock, pop, folk and blues Friday. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK

Uyetake at Kimo’s Thursday, Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, Feb. 9, and Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net.

The film “Humpback Whales” will be shown for free at Campbell Park Saturday at 7 p.m.

Movie In The Park, Saturday

A free film showing “Humpback Whales” takes place at Campbell Park Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. No alcohol, tobacco, or pets. Bring mats, blankets and low-back chairs. The showing of the movie, a MacGillivray Freeman Film, is organized by the Lahaina Restoration Founcation. Researchers unlock the secrets of humpback whales in their journey from Alaska to Hawaii and the remote islands of Tonga. The film is narrated by two-time Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor.

Adrian Trevino, Saturday

Adrian Trevino performs classic blues and soul music at Fleetwood’s Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. He performs solo blues and classic rock. Earlier in the day, Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian music at noon. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com, anthonypfluke.com or call 808-669-MICK.

The nonprofit Jazz Maui presents singer Sheryl Renee Sunday in Lahaina, with partial proceeds going to a youth music education program.

Lahaina jazz benefit, Sunday

Singer Sheryl Renee performs with Paul January on keyboards and trumpet and drummer Howie Rentzer at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory Sunday, Feb. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. The sunset jazz series’ proceeds partially go to Jazz Maui’s music education program. For more information including tickets, go to jazzmaui.org.

Jason Arcilla, Sunday

Jason Arcilla performs reggae & blues and island rock influenced music at Fleetwood’s Sunday, Feb. 12, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry nightly Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Taryn Alessando – “Island Style.” For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com

Brian Santana, Monday

Brian Santana entertains at Fleetwood’s Monday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Santana sings rock, pop and classics. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK or Brian Santana Music on Facebook.com.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Halekava at 602 Front Street Thursday, Feb. 9, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Natalie Robles does a special performance at Fleetwood’s for Valentine’s Day Tuesday.

Fleetwood’s Valentines Day

Singer-guitarist Natalie Robles performs soulful music as part of a Valentine’s Day celebration Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Levi Poasa entertains on a separate stage.with acoustic pop, folk, rock and blues. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Free ʻukulele lessons

Free ʻukulele lessons are being provided at the center stage at Lahaina Cannery Mall Thursday, Feb. 9, at 2:30 p.m. Learn the fundamentals of this popular Hawaiian musical instrument. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Lia Live, Friday

Lia Live performs reggae with a rock attitude at Halekava Friday, Feb. 10, from 8 to 10 p.m. Her website is lialivehi.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. For more information, go to lahainarestoration.org.

Lahaina Art Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children. For more information, call 808-661-0111.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, Feb. 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Eric Gilliom, Tuesday

The multi-talented Eric Gilliom and ukulele virtuoso Vince Esquire perform at Frida’s Beach House Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Gilliom is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band. For more information, go to ericgilliom.com or fridasmaui.com.

Free hula lesson, Tuesday

Free hula lessons for all ages takes place at the center stage at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

A free lesson in lei-making with ti-leaves takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Wednedsay, Feb. 15, at 2:20 p.m.

Ti leaf lei-making

A lesson in making a ti-leaf lei is offered for free at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Danyel Alana, Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill in Kāʻanapali Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday, Feb. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. She also performs Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Her original songs reflect her roots growing up on the beaches of Los Angeles and Hawaiʻi, blending funk, rock, blues, reggae, hiphop, R&B, soul, jazz, country and Hawaiian. She has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com or hulagrillkaanapali.com

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls and guitarist Josh Emmanuel entertain at Java Jazz Saturday, Feb. 11, and Monday, Feb. 13, both from 7 to 10 p.m. They perform jazz and gypsy music. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Alika Nako’oka at Westin, Valentine’s

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, Feb. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. and also on Tuesday, Feb. 14, for Valentine’s Day from 5 to 7 p.m.. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Slack key guitarist Sonny Lim. Photo provided by The MACC.

Sonny Lim performs Wednesday

Slack key guitarist-singer Sonny Lim performs with multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku and his ʻohana at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort’s Pavilion Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Lim, nominated twice for a Grammy, is member of Hawaii’s famous musical Lim family and was born and raised in cowboy country on the Big Island. Kahumoku hosts the show singing many Hawaiian traditional songs. Peter D and Max Angel accent the show with their ukulele talents. Sterling & JJ jump into the lively jam session at the finale. And the lovely Wainani dances hula. For more information including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, Feb. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Her website is danyelalana.com For more information, go to Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

MĀʻALAEA

Tavana performs Thursday

Tavana performs at da Playground Maui Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. He’s a multi-instrumentalist who lays down grooves with his feet, while playing banjo, guitar, lap Steele or ukulele and singing soulful island-inspired songs. “It’s like having a whole band in your body and head,” he said. He finished his third album, “Kicking and Screaming” with a mixture of hard-driving and melodic tunes. His website is tavana808.com. For more information, including tickets, go to da playgroundmaui.com Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Inna Vision, Friday

The reggae band Inna Vision performs on its “Self Talk Tour 2023” at da Playground Maui Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 p.m. Here’s a link to an Inna Vision song, Enjoy The Moment. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Fiesta Saturdays

The DJ Jamn J. presents “The Ultimate Latin Vibe” at da Playground Maui in Fiesta Saturdays, Feb. 11, at 9 p.m. The music includes salsa, reggaeton, bachata, cumbia, merengue, and rock en espanol. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com.

MAKAWAO-KULA-PĀʻIA-HAʻIKŪ

Free live music at The Point Cafe’

Slack key guitar master Shem Kahawai performs at The Point Cafe’ at Ocean Vodka in Lower Kula Saturday, Feb. 11, and Matt Del Olmo play island style music Sunday, Feb. 12. All performances are from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. On Monday, Feb. 13, ʻukulele master and Nā Hōkū nominee CJ Boom Helekahi performs along with a hula performance. Piano master Francis Kie performs jazz, blues and rock Tuesday, Feb. 14, and Randall Rospond sings rock, blues and country Wednesday, Feb. 15. The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com, and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival.

Hui Noʻeau exhibit continues

The 2023 Annual Juried Exhibition continues at the Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center, ending on Feb. 17. With no theme, this exhibition recognizes local artists in all media. Regular hours for visiting the Center, including the exhibit, are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A video providing a virtual online walk-through of the exhibit is available at the website The juror for the exhibit is Rosina Potter, executive director of Hawai’i Contemporary. The exhibition sponsors are Doug and Medeline Callahan, Susan O’Shaughnessy and Bryan Luther, and Carolyn Schaefer. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 0 for the front desk.

Hui No’eau gifts

Gift items are on sale at the gift shop at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

The Roots School Fair in Haiku takes place Saturday.

Roots School Fair, Saturday

A Roots School Fair takes place at its campus at 740 Haʻikū Road Saturday, Feb. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. This year’s theme is Alice in Wonderland and feature games, food, face painting, balloon twising, a cake walk, used book sale, online auction and othe family activities. Roots is an accredited by the Western Association of Schools & Colleges and the Hawaii Association of Independent Schools. For more information, go to rootsmaui.org

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Tempa Singer performs with the Naor Project and violinist Willie Wainwright at Mulligans Saturday night,

Tempa Singer at Mulligans

Tempa Singer, The Naor Project, and violinist Willie Wainwright entertain at Mulligans On The Blue Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, is dedicated to watching the Super Bowl. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

Natalie Robles, Thursday and Friday

Natalie Robles performs soulful music at the Wailea Marriott’s Kapa Grill & Bar Thursday, Feb. 9, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., and on Fridays, Feb. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Grand Wailea’s Humuhumunukunukuapua’a restaurant serving Hawaiian cuisine. For reservations at the Grand Wailea, call 808-875-1234.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Feb. 9, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Benoits’ jazz, Sunday

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. The couple sing jazz, pop, and Broadway show tunes. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or pitaparadisehawaii.com.

Sculptor Nano Lopez, Thursday

Master Bronze sculptor Nano Lopez will be the guest artist at Enchantress Gallery at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. Among the unique selection on display will be the Colombian-born artist’s Nanimals, which evoke the magic of seeing the world through the eyes of a child.

Send event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]