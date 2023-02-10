With powerful winds expected to continue through the weekend and into next week, Hawaiian Electric is encouraging customers to prepare for the possibility of power outages and downed lines or utility poles.

The utility provider’s reminders for all customers include:

Always assume a downed power line is energized and dangerous

Never attempt to move utility lines yourself

Never drive over downed power lines: Call 911 or Hawaiian Electric’s 24/7 trouble lines. If you must get out of the car because of a fire or other hazard, jump free of the car and land with both feet together. Don’t touch the car when your feet are on the ground, as it could create a path for electricity to run through you. Once you’re clear of the car, continue keeping both feet on the ground and shuffle until you’re at least 30 feet away.

If you see someone get injured after they touch a downed power line, don’t try to rescue them or you could get injured too. Instead, call 9-1-1 and warn others to stay away.

Hawaiian Electric trouble lines are available to customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Maui: 1-808-871-7777

Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi: 1-877-871-8461

Oʻahu: 1-855-304-1212

Hawaiʻi Island: 1-808-969-6666